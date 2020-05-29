President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) said on Thursday, 28, that Augusto Aras is a candidate for an indication to the Supreme Federal Court (STF) if a third vacancy arises to be indicated by him to the Court. In a ‘live’, the president stated: “If a third wave appears, I hope that no one there (in the Supreme Court) disappears, for the Supreme Court, the name of Augusto Aras comes strongly”, he said.

The president’s statement came at the time when the PGR can denounce the president in the context of an investigation that is pending before the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and investigates whether Bolsonaro interfered with the Federal Police to protect his family and friends. In Bolsonaro’s term, he will have only two vacancies to fill in the STF with the retirements of ministers Celso de Mello and Marco Aurélio Mello.

O Estadão he sought lawyers to analyze whether Bolsonaro’s nod to Aras constitutes any kind of violation from a legal point of view or whether it is just pressure in the political field.

According to the professor of international and comparative law at the University of São Paulo (USP), Maristela Basso, there is no violation of the specific law that justifies an action against the president for his speech. However, Bolsonaro’s statement creates a moral impediment.

“From a legal perspective there is no impediment against the statement he made. What is there is a moral impediment, which even prevents the PGR from remaining in office. Any act he takes now will be a suspicious act: If he is rigid, it will appear that it is an attempt to demonstrate independence from the president. If he is more flexible, he will question whether he is maintaining this flirtation with the president for an eventual position. Whichever side he is he is committed “, opines the teacher.

For the lawyer Pedro Lucena, master in administrative law at PUC-SP, the president’s declaration goes beyond the praise barrier and starts to suggest a possible reward, which could interfere in the independence of the institutions and in the PGR’s own performance.

“The manifestation, in view of a legal plan, does not in itself constitute criminal classification or an act of administrative improbity, not least because the President of the Republic has the competence to indicate a name to the Supreme Federal Court. However, taking into account education society’s policy (and the president has a duty to appreciate it), I have no doubt that the declaration has a negative effect, as it implies that the autonomy of the PGR, the legal guarantee imposed by the Constitution, can be made more flexible and bargained in a political context. “

