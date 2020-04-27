Brazil registered 338 new deaths due to coronavirus. While the Epidemic progresses in the country, the government also faces a political crisis after the departure of Sérgio Moro and with the president’s requests for impeachment. In order not to lose another pillar of his government, Bolsonaro strengthened confidence in his Economy Minister Paulo Guedes.

See below the list of the main news of ‘Estadão’ on Monday, April 27, 2020:

1. Brazil records 338 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours; total reaches 4,543

In the last 24 hours, Brazil registered 338 deaths due to the new coronavirus, according to data updated by the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of victims of Covid-19 in the country it reached 4,543. The total number of confirmed cases rose from 61,888 to 66,501, with 4,613 new cases recorded from yesterday to today. The lethality rate is 6.8%.

2. Opposition to include investigation into army interference in impeachment request against Bolsonaro

The investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro’s interference in the Army increased the weariness of the Planalto chief in Congress and the pressure to open a process of impeachment. Bolsonaro entered the sights of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) for indications of violating the Constitution by interfering in acts of exclusivity of the Army and giving the command so that three ordinances of the military institution were overthrown.

Also read: Centrão expands ‘bill’ to bar Bolsonaro’s impeachment requests

3. Bolsonaro strokes Guedes, but demands recovery plan for the economy in 2020

The president Jair Bolsonaro he caressed the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, saying that it is his “Posto Ipiranga” who decides on economic policy, but he demanded that the minister negotiate with his colleagues an economic recovery plan to start in 2020.

4. Guedes proposes to freeze salaries of civil servants in a bailout plan for States

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, proposed the suspension of adjustments and promotions of federal civil servants, in addition to state and municipal civil servants, in negotiations with the Senate for the proposal to help governors and mayors.

5. Bolsonaro says government may negotiate sale of Embraer with another company

President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday, 27, that the government may negotiate the sale of Embraer to another company, after the American Boeing announced last weekend that it gave up the purchase of the Brazilian commercial aviation division.

6. Healthy people between 30 and 40 years old with almost no symptoms of covid-19 die of stroke

Reports of strokes in young and middle-aged patients are the most recent turnaround of the coronavirus. Three major American medical centers are preparing to publish data on the spill phenomenon for the first time. The numbers are relatively small, a few dozen cases per installation, but they bring new perspectives on the damage caused by the virus in the body.

7. Number of people infected with coronavirus in the world exceeds 3 million?

American university Johns Hopkins released a survey on Monday, 27, which points out that the number of cases of coronavirus in the world (Sars-Cov-2) is already 3 millions. According to the university’s website, until 2:30 pm, the world registered 3,002,303 confirmed cases in 185 countries. The total number of deaths in the world by covid-19, according to the American university, is 208,131.

8. With an increase of 77.7%, the minimum wage in Venezuela reaches R $ 26

The minimum wage in Venezuela will be adjusted by 77.7% and will be worth US $ 4.6 per month starting May 1, Labor Day, announced the government of Nicolás Maduro this Monday, 27. The minimum wage, which includes the basic wage and a mandatory food stamp, went from 450,000 to 800,000 bolivars per month ($ 4.6 in the official exchange rate).

9. US takes secrecy from videos showing pilots spotting UFOs

The Pentagon published recordings of three flying object sightings unidentified by its pilots, one made in 2004 and two from 2015. In 2019, the United States Navy acknowledged that the three recordings were real, but had not yet officially released them. .

10. Gabriela Pugliesi loses partnerships with companies and leaves Instagram after party

Digital influencer Gabriela Pugliesi lost a series of partnerships with companies after performing a party at her home on Saturday, 25. Announcements of suspension of shares with the influencer were made on Sunday, 26, and Monday, 27, and also extended to guests at the event. Still on Monday, the 27th, Gabriela’s Instagram account, which has more than 4 million followers, went offline

