Political leaders criticized, on Sunday, the speech of President Jair Bolsonaro in a demonstration that called for the closure of Congress and military intervention in Brasília. Politicians classified Bolsonaro’s attitude of going to an anti-democratic protest and encouraging people to gather as “serious”, “encouraging disobedience” and “anti-democratic escalation”.

This Sunday afternoon, the president again failed to comply with the social isolation measures, caused a crowd in front of the Army Headquarters, in the federal capital, and addressed the protesters from the top of a truck. “I am here because I believe in you, you are here because you believe in Brazil. We will not negotiate anything,” he said, as the crowd called for the closure of the National Congress, the return of the AI-5 and the Armed Forces on the streets.

Leader of Pode in the Senate, Senator Álvaro Dias affirmed that Bolsonaro’s attitude is a “stimulus to disobedience”. “It is difficult to accept this transfer of responsibility to Congress for the failure of the federal government,” said the senator. “Bolsonaro’s attitude today (with protesters) was serious. It is a stimulus for disobedience. The president acts as if he were in an amusement park.”

Former minister Bruno Araújo, president of the PSDB, said that Bolsonaro puts democracy at risk and demoralizes the presidency: “The president has sworn to obey the Brazilian Constitution. By openly supporting a coup movement, he puts democracy at risk and demoralizes the office. it occupies. The Brazilian people and institutions will not accept “.

Roberto Freire, president of Cidadania, called Bolsonaro’s attitude as an “anti-democratic escalation”. “The STF and Congress must be on the alert. The president is taking advantage of the pandemic to articulate an anti-democratic escalation. In addition to a criminal act against public health, it was a circus of responsibility to support an act that preaches the return. of AI-5 and against Congress and STF “.

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), who has been having debates with Bolsonaro since he determined social isolation measures to fight the coronavirus, as well as most of the governors, called the president’s performance on Sunday “unfortunate”. “It is unfortunate that the President of the Republic supports an anti-democratic act, which affronts democracy and extols the AI-5. I also repudiate the attacks on the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court. Brazil needs to overcome the pandemic and must preserve its democracy.”

AI-5 was the toughest Institutional Act instituted by the military repression in the lead years, on December 13, 1968, when it revoked fundamental rights and delegated to the President of the Republic the right to revoke mandates of parliamentarians, to intervene in municipalities and states. It also suspended any constitutional guarantees, such as the right to habeas corpus, and installed censorship in the media. After the measure, the repression of the military regime intensified.

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), said on Sunday (19) that it is “scary” to see demonstrations for the return of the military regime, after 30 years of democracy.

Bolsonaro has been accumulating wear and tear with Congress and governors across the country due to the confrontation of the new coronavirus. The president defends a relaxation of social distance, fearing the impact of isolation on the Brazilian economy. On Thursday, 16, the president attacked the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), saying that he thinks that the parliamentarian’s intention is to remove him from the presidency.

In reaction to criticism, Maia said that he would not enter into a public dispute with Bolsonaro: “The president will not have attacks (on my part). He throws stones and Parliament will throw flowers,” he added. This Sunday, his co-worker, Deputy Efraim Filho (PB), leader of the DEM in the Chamber, minimized the participation of the President of the Republic in the demonstration: “It is time to break the mirror and think about tomorrow onwards. It is not time to bring the scenario plus a political crisis. The Brazilian nation expects a gesture of peace and dialogue. “

In opposition, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) stated that he will file a representation against Bolsonaro in the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). “The President of the Republic crossed the rubric of democratic tolerance and offended the Constitution in several aspects. He attacked the institutions of the democratic state of law and even offended the penal code,” he declared.

PSOL published a disapproval note, signed by its president, Juliano Medeiros. “This provocation adds to many others and proves that he is no longer able to continue to govern. It is necessary that Bolsonaro leave power immediately, by the constitutional means available, so that Brazil does not continue under the threats of a genocide”, he says the note.

