MADRID, May 28 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Rejection of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has increased during the coronavirus pandemic to stand at 43 percent, despite which his popularity remains at 33 percent, according to an opinion poll published Thursday by the Datafolha demonstration company.

Since the end of April, Bolsonaro’s rejection has grown from 38 to 43 percent, which is the highest rate of disapproval since he arrived at the Planalto Palace on January 1, 2019.

“The behavior adopted during the pandemic is reflected in the government’s assessment,” says Datafolha. Thus, 53 percent of those who continue their daily routine support the far-right leader, a support that falls to 40 percent for those who take precautions when leaving the house, to 30 percent for those who only leave when it is inevitable and to 24 percent for those who are completely confined.

Along the same lines, the percentage of the Brazilian population that never believes what Bolsonaro says has increased, which has gone from 38 to 44 percent. Total confidence in the president’s statements remains at 21 percent.

In addition, the percentage of people who consider Bolsonaro to be capable of governing the country has dropped seven points to 45 percent, and those who see him as someone unable to do so have increased eight points to 52 percent.

To carry out this survey, Datafolha conducted telephone interviews with 2,069 people from all over the country between May 25 and 26 with a margin of error of two percentage points.

Brazil is the second country in the world most affected by the pandemic, behind only the United States, with 411,821 cases and 25,598 deaths, despite which Bolsonaro has refused to adopt drastic measures, such as confinement, for which the responsibility It has fallen on municipalities and states.