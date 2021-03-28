“Bolsonaro’s policies are what have caused this number of deaths”

With more than 300,000 deaths throughout the pandemic and a peak of deaths in a single day of 3,251 last Tuesday, Brazil has become the global center of the pandemic. His forecast, not very hopeful, clashes with the policies and attitude of his president, Jair Bolsonaro, who continues without applying strong containment measures.

Brazil took almost eleven months to add the first 200,000 victims; Nevertheless, from January 7 until now, another 100,000 people have died, in just two and a half months. Meanwhile, the governors of the Brazilian states are trying to carry out policies that help curb the pandemic, many of them being appealed to justice by Bolsonaro himself.

“The most important thing has been the bad vision from the central government. From the beginning Bolsonaro had a denialist vision, demystified the force of the pandemic, did not assume centralized policies,” he explains 20 minutes Pablo Biderbost, professor of international relations at the Universidad Pontificia Comillas and expert in Latin America.

Extremely serious situation

The worsening of the situation confirmed that Brazil faces a second wave of covid much more virulent and lethal than the first, in part caused by the circulation in the country of new strains of the virus, among which is the so-called Brazilian variant.

The increase in infections and deaths has much of Brazil on the brink of hospital collapse, since in 25 of the 27 states of the country the occupancy rate of intensive care units (ICU) exceeds 80%.

“Bolsonaro’s Policies are the ones that have caused this crazy number of deaths“, says Biderbost, who adds that the Brazilian president” has erratic behavior and his abandonment in the face of science has been notorious and real. “

According to a study released this Wednesday by the Fluminense Federal University (UFF), Brazil can reach 5,000 daily deaths from covid in late April or early May, when you will be at the peak of the new wave of the pandemic.

Shortage

Added to this complicated situation is the fear of a shortage. The main reason is the shortage of substances used for severely ill patients of covid-19. This is what is known as the “intubation kit”, which includes oxygen, analgesics, sedatives and neuromuscular blockers, among other medications.

The problem lies in the increasing saturation of hospitals, which has caused these vital medical supplies to begin to run out. The National Front of Mayors, which groups together Brazilian municipal leaders, warned that in at least 76 cities oxygen reserves are close to being depleted.

In turn, the issue of vaccination is of vital importance, something that in the past Bolsonaro came to question. Despite continuing to defend early treatment, although without citing the drugs that he always championed such as chloroquine -without scientific verification of their effectiveness-, now Bolsonaro has moved to a pro-vaccine discourse and it has guaranteed that the country will have the necessary 500 million doses in the second semester.

Is Bolsonaro Abandoning His Denialist Speech?

After becoming the second country with the most infections and deaths on the planet, only behind the United States, it seems that Bolsonaro has significantly lowered his speech. According to Biderbost, “there is a purely strategic reaction to save yourself and on the other hand, he may be understanding that if he does not change his way of proceeding in relation to the pandemic, his country is also sinking economically “.

Thirteen months after the first positive registered in Brazil, last Wednesday Bolsonaro appeared together with the heads of the Chamber of Deputies, Senate and the Federal Supreme Court, as well as representatives of the governors and the new Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, to announce the creation of a national committee together with Congress and the Supreme Court to combat covid-19.

The new Health Minister seems to bring a somewhat more moderate speech than Bolsonaro’s. In his presentation as minister he asked for a “vote of confidence” and pledged to confront covid-19 with “scientific practices”. “I am making a short-term commitment to increase the speed of vaccination” and reach “one million people a day,” compared to 300,000 who have access today, he said.

Unlike Bolsonaro, the minister believes that “The use of masks is essential, as well as social distancing”. Queiroga is the fourth Minister of Health in Bolsonaro’s three years in power. “When someone left the mold of what he believed, a change or a renewal of the position would come,” recalls Biderbost, who ironically says that “Bolsonaro carries a ‘machine gun’ and begins a battle with anyone who dares to criticize him.”

A decisive year

All this ‘apparent’ posture change It comes at a time when the re-election of Bolsonaro seems in the air. The crisis caused by the pandemic and aggravated by his policy is joined by the release from prison on March 8 of former Brazilian president Lula da Silva.

Biderbost ensures that “Bolsonaro has lost popularity and it will be necessary to see how the neoliberal establishment reacts”. The possible nomination of Lula as a candidate for the presidency in 2022 could disrupt the plans of Bolsonaro, whose image has been affected by the pandemic.

In the meantime, if virus containment policies are not enforced as soon as possible, Brazil will continue to massively increase the number of deaths from the pandemic. Either by pure electoralism or by turning the health situation around, Bolsonaro faces a few decisive months for the future of Brazilian citizens.