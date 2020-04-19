BRASÍLIA – Senate President Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) suggested to President Jair Bolsonaro to reissue the MP of the Yellow Green Contract, which reduces contributions from companies to encourage the hiring of young people aged 18 to 29 and people over 55 .

On Saturday, Bolsonaro told supporters, in front of the Planalto Palace, that the measure would be voted on by the senators on Monday, 20. “It must be voted on Monday. I have nothing against Davi (Alcolumbre). Davi is my ticket “, he replied after being asked if he had made an agreement with the President of the House.

This Sunday, 19, however, Alcolumbre used Twitter to suggest Bolsonaro reissue the MP tomorrow, on the day it expires, in case the Senate does not approve the text. “Thus, the National Congress will have more time to improve the rules of this important program,” he said.

If the MP expires or is rejected, the government will not be able to reissue a provisional measure on the same theme this year. The only possibility for deputies and senators to continue analyzing the program is for the government to reissue the MP until tomorrow.

On Twitter, Alcolumbre defended that MP be reissued for Congress to have time to “perfect the rules” of the program

Photo: Jefferson Rudy / Agencia Senado / Estadão

The measure was approved by the Chamber of Deputies in the early hours of Wednesday, 15, in a difficult vote and without consensus among parliamentarians. Finally, the main text had 322 votes in favor and 153 against.

The text was due to be voted on by the Senate on Friday, but was removed from the agenda, after Bolsonaro’s criticisms of the performance of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ).

On Friday, during a press conference at the Planalto Palace, the special secretary for Labor and Social Security, Bruno Bianco, said he trusted the Senate would not let the MP lose its validity. Even officially questioned, the government did not say how many contracts were closed following the rules of the MP and what happens to them if the text loses its validity.

According to him, the measure gains even more importance in this moment of facing the consequences of the covid-19. “I am convinced that, just as the Chamber tried very hard to vote for the MP, it stayed late at night, I am convinced that the Senate will also do it. I leave here the appeal of how fundamental for Brazil is the approval of a as it deals with employment and allows young people and people over 55 years to have jobs facilitated in a scenario of resumption of economic activity “, he said.

The so-called Green Yellow Contract was created by the federal government last year with the aim of reducing labor charges for companies and, thus, stimulating job creation, especially among young people.

According to the government, the proposal reduces bureaucracy and eases hiring and, thus, helps young people to get their first job and professional experience.

The Green Yellow Contract applies to job openings that pay up to a minimum wage and a half, that is, R $ 1,567.50.

The deputies approved a different version of the original government proposal. The percentage of contribution by the company to the Severance Pay Fund (FGTS), for example, was 8%, as is already practiced, and not 2% as the government had proposed.

The text establishes an optional discount on the social security contribution on unemployment insurance for workers who are temporarily unemployed.

If you choose to charge, set at 7.5%, the beneficiary will be able to count this period when calculating the contribution time for retirement.

