Former minister Carlos Ayres Britto, who was president of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), defended the need to investigate possible “multitudinous illicitudes” by President Jair Bolsonaro after accusations by Sérgio Moro, who earlier resigned as minister. Justice and Public Security.

“Moro himself reported conversations with the president that signal disrespect for the Constitution from many angles. They signal the committing of illegality. It is necessary to see if they are administrative, criminal, whether they constitute a crime of responsibility or all at the same time,” said Ayres Britto, making a matter of stressing that this is not a pre-condemnation of Bolsonaro.

According to Ayres Britto, from the legal point of view, the fact that Moro made the accusations even as a minister gives even more weight to the revelations. “Moro spoke as a public agent, not as an individual. And the public agent, when he acts and speaks, lends his presumption of veracity to his speech,” he said.

According to the ex-minister, it is time to “take advantage of the situation constitutionally, broaden one’s understanding of the Constitution” to address issues such as “democracy, the civilizing process and the legitimacy of public officials”. For him, the accusation that Bolsonaro had decided to dismiss the head of the Federal Police, Maurício Valeixo, is serious, according to Moro for political reasons.

“Moro spoke of the attempt by the President of the Republic to influence ongoing investigations and we know that there are two very delicate investigations that are going through the Supreme Court even involving people from the President’s family,” said Ayres Britto.

See too:

Bolsonaro records video in friendly tone with Centrão leader Arthur Lira

.