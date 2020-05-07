President Jair Bolsonaro expanded the list of services considered essential during the new coronavirus pandemic, with new industrial activities among those that may continue to function, according to a decree published on Thursday.

In the decree, Bolsonaro includes “industrial activities, obeying the determinations of the Ministry of Health”, without specifying the industrial sectors. The Ministry of Health has only given general guidance on measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In a March decree, “chemical and petrochemical industries of raw materials or health, hygiene, food and beverage products” were already listed in the list of essential services.

This Thursday’s text also authorized the operation of civil construction activities, also obeying determinations from the Ministry of Health, as the president had announced earlier.

In an early evening interview on the doorstep of the Palácio da Alvorada, Bolsonaro said other activities will be considered essential in the coming days.

The president has pressed for the resumption of economic activity and criticized what he considers an exaggeration of some states and municipalities that would be taking excessive measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

