Crimes of responsibility, ideological falsehood, administrative advocacy and even obstruction of justice. These are some of the crimes that, according to criminalists heard by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, may have committed, if proven the accusations of Sérgio Moro, former Minister of Justice and Public Security.

Bolsonaro and Moro arrive for ceremony at Planalto Palace 10/03/2019

Photo: .

An investigation has already been requested by the Attorney General of the Republic (PGR), Augusto Aras, after statements by ex-minister Sergio Moro, who accused Bolsonaro of political interference in the Federal Police to gain access to classified information.

The objective is to ascertain whether the crimes of ideological falsehood, coercion in the course of the process, administrative advocacy, malfeasance, obstruction of justice, privileged passive corruption, slanderous denunciation and crime against honor were committed. According to the evidence pointed out by Aras, both Bolsonaro and Moro himself will be targets of the investigation.

One of the authors of the impeachment legal piece of former President Dilma Rousseff says that the facts found about the PT were “by far less serious” than Moro’s accusations against the current president.

Impeachment and crime of responsibility

At first, lawyers heard by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo list crimes of responsibility allegedly committed by Bolsonaro. For Conrado Gontijo, criminalist, doctor in Criminal and Economic Law at USP, “confirmed the serious accusations of Moro, Bolsonaro should undergo impeachment process, for having acted in a way incompatible with the dignity of the position”.

“As if that were not enough, there are indications that President Jair Bolsonaro committed a common crime by signing a decree with the false information that Valeixo’s dismissal would have been ‘at the request’. Another serious situation, which shows the total lack of capacity to Bolsonaro occupies the wheelchair president of the country “, he affirms.

For Flávio Henrique Costa Pereira, an expert in Electoral Law, “the facts revealed are serious and show complete disrespect for the probity of the president’s office”. “In legal terms, the facts, proven, are forceful and constitute a crime of responsibility to give rise to the impeachment of the president. When I elaborated, together with Janaína Paschoal and Miguel Reale Junior, Dilma Rousseff’s impeachment request, the facts were, by far , much less serious than these. ”

Criminalist Guilherme Cremonesi says that “the president’s conduct makes these crimes of responsibility very clear as he tries not only to intervene in the appointment of the PF chief, but also, in a way, to manipulate the work done by the PF”.

“In addition to any criticism of the judge and the minister, the president’s position to intervene politically in the Federal Police, due to the concern with ongoing investigations that may affect his children, is absolutely contrary to Sérgio Moro’s principles. But, more that this has been made explicit in his pronouncement that Bolsonaro will be able to answer for a crime of responsibility depending on the use he will make of his influence in the departments of the Federal Police, including state superintendencies. I understand that the president’s actions in relation to the pandemic can constitute crime and direct interference in the Police’s investigation activities can also constitute a crime of responsibility “, evaluates Sylvia Urquiza, specialist in Criminal Law.

Obstruction to Justice

In an article on the blog, the criminalist Dante D’Aquino affirms that Moro’s speech about possible political interference points to a “behavior that can configure the crime of obstruction of justice, provided for in law 12.850 / 2013, in his article 2, paragraph 1 , because whoever prevents or, in any way, hinders the investigation of a criminal offense, practices the conduct prohibited by the mentioned law “.

“Of course, the other elements constituting the crime must be present, in this case, the existence of an investigation in the STF that investigates the formation of a criminal organization, a situation that, however, seems to be fulfilled by Inquiry 4,781 / 2019, which is being processed in Supreme Federal Court under the chairmanship of Minister Alexandre de Moraes “, he evaluates.

The criminalist Guilherme Cremonesi still assesses that Bolsonaro may have committed the crime “insofar as he tries to influence the work of the PF because he is concerned with investigations that could spill over on himself or on his family”.

“Seeking to equip the Federal Police politically, to interfere in the course of investigations, could be held criminally responsible. The Criminal Organization Law, for example, provides for a prison sentence of 3 to 8 years, for those who prevent or, in any way, embarrass investigation of an infraction involving a criminal organization “, recalls Conrado Gontijo.

Ideological Falsehood

In the statement in which he announced his departure from the government, the former minister denounced that his electronic signature in the decree of exoneration of the general director of the PF, Maurício Valeixo, was defrauded and says that there was no exoneration on request, as the published presidential document show.

“This is a crime of ideological falsehood, provided for in Article 299 of the Penal Code. The text of the article says that it is a crime ‘to omit, in a public or private document, a statement that should be included in it, or to insert or make it insert a false or different statement from it. that it should be written, in order to harm the law, create an obligation or change the truth about a legally relevant fact ‘”, explains the master in Criminal Law Jacqueline Valles.

Vera Chemim, constitutional lawyer, master in Public Administrative Law at FGV, the case also configures ideological falsehood. “It is definitely a government geared above all to family protectionism to the detriment of the Brazilian State. We return to the old Empire and the old policies of the old Republic instead of making political progress. It is really about the return of the Imperial Court”, he analyzes.

“Ideological falsehood insofar as the president states that he would have dismissed PF general director at his own request, which is not true,” says Guilherme Cremonesi.

Administrative law

If Moro’s denunciations are confirmed in an investigation, the president can be charged based on article 321 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to three months in prison for anyone who “sponsors, directly or indirectly, private interest before the public administration, using as an employee “.

“The crime of administrative law is characterized when Moro affirms that the president wanted to have access to intelligence reports of PF investigations. These reports are not shared neither with the whole Federal Police and cannot be accessed by anyone, nor by the President of the Republic. “, says Jacqueline Valles.

Until the closing of this text, the report had not obtained a position from those mentioned.

