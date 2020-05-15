It is more than a gesture to the electoral base. President Jair Bolsonaro’s project that authorizes wage readjustments for civilian and military police and firefighters in Brasília, approved last Wednesday by Congress, has the potential to increase pressure on governors by opening negotiations with their security agents.

The moment to improve the paycheck of the police in the federal capital, whose salaries are paid by the Union, could not be more dramatic. In times of economic crisis and pandemic, states are faced with the risk of a new wave of riots. With the readjustment of up to 25%, a soldier from the Federal District should have, at the beginning of his career, a salary of R $ 6,556, including pendants. By far, it is the highest salary in the country.

Military police from Ceará and Espírito Santo promoted riots that resulted in social chaos and questioning of budgetary balance measures. The government of Ceará proposed a salary of R $ 4,500 in 2022. It did not please. In Espírito Santo, the military police officer initially receives R $ 3,771, including food aid and special bonus. There, the hurt of the agents has been latent since the stoppage of 2017, when the category was almost a month of arms crossed without being able to improve the salary. An amnesty for more than a thousand participants in the riot calmed spirits.

Bolsonaro has been a good follower of campaign promises for the military. This feature is even more important in the current situation of empty public coffers. In the pension reform, he removed the Armed Forces from bleeding. He also negotiated more lenient rules for police officers and federal public security careers.

In Venezuela, chavism expanded with uncontrolled militarization, supported by millionaire purchases of equipment and weapons from Russia, partnerships with dictatorships, an inflation of more than a thousand general officers – in Brazil there are 303 -, the strengthening of the National Guard and measures to adapt militia and paramilitary groups to the structure of the State.

Without petrodollars, the Brazilian prototype of Chavismo feeds on less robust actions, such as the government’s allotment to reserve officials and speeches aimed at the bases of the barracks. In the moment of declining popularity, Bolsonaro tries to avoid a stampede by the policemen of the power project he has been building. In the short term, the liking for security officials is yet another tug of the president’s tug-of-war with the governors.

* IS JOURNALIST

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

.