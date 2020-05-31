BRASÍLIA – In yet another gesture of bringing the Planalto Palace closer to the Centrão, President Jair Bolsonaro will hand over command of Banco Nacional do Nordeste (BNB) to a name indicated by Liberal Party (PL), an acronym led by former deputy Valdemar Costa Neto, convicted in the monthly allowance. In place of the bank’s current president, Romildo Rolim, Alexandre Borges Cabral will take over, who was already president of the Casa da Moeda between July 2016 and June 2019 by indication of another caption of the bloc, PTB.

The exchange is seen as a new sign of Bolsonaro’s willingness to consolidate the alliance with the Centrão parties and build an allied base in the National Congress in an attempt to stop an eventual impeachment process. On the other hand, the decision contradicts a statement by the president himself, who last Thursday, 28, admitted the negotiation of positions in second and third tier to obtain political support, but denied the existence of any negotiation for the delivery of ministries, public banks or state-owned companies.

“At no time did we offer or did they ask for ministries, state or official banks,” said the president during a broadcast on social media.

The indication also shows that Bolsonaro carried out the declaration given at the ministerial meeting on April 22 that he can “interfere in all ministries” and did not spare even super-minister Paulo Guedes from complying with parliamentarians’ requests and giving in to “old politics” . At the beginning of the government, Guedes even defended in private meetings the merger of BNB with BNDES, a possibility that fell badly in the northeastern bench, one of the most expressive in the National Congress, with 151 deputies and 27 senators. BNB is linked to the Ministry of Economy.

“In the banks, I speak to Paulo Guedes, if I have to interfere,” said the president at the controversial meeting, stressing that he had never had any problems with the minister. Bolsonaro has also made public statements that he “imploded” Inmetro, another body linked to the economy, claiming that the autarchy was elaborating quality rules that would burden the pockets of truck drivers and taxi drivers, classes with a large number of government supporters.

Banco do Nordeste is a valuable political asset, due to its strong presence with companies, rural producers and small entrepreneurs in the region – the only one where Bolsonaro lost the 2018 elections to the PT candidate, Fernando Haddad. The institution also participates in infrastructure financing, including expansion of airports in northeastern capitals granted to the private sector. Last year, the bank disbursed R $ 42.16 billion in more than 5.3 million operations. To give you an idea, the amount is 74.4% of the total disbursed in 2019 by BNDES, a development bank that operates throughout Brazil.

BNB is also responsible for operating billionaire resources from the Northeast Constitutional Fund (FNE). In April, the government launched a credit line with subsidized interest to help microentrepreneurs and informal workers with funds from constitutional funds. BNB kept R $ 3 billion out of a total of R $ 6 billion available for the program.

Cabral’s appointment should be officially announced this Monday, 1st. With the inauguration of the new president, the expectation is that at least three boards of the bank will also be allocated with political indications. Among the directors to be replaced are the Administration, Cláudio Freire Lima, and the Planning, Perpétuo Cajazeiras, both of the bank’s career employees. The new Director of Administration must be Haroldo Lima.

Cabral is a career employee at BNB, where he held various positions as manager, superintendent and executive advisor to the Presidency. He also served as coordinator at the Ceará Department of Tourism between 2004 and 2007.

According to the Estadão, the nominations for positions in the Bank in the Northeast came from the deputy Junior Mano (PL), elected by Ceará, the state where the bank is headquartered. The report failed to make contact with the parliamentarian. The appointments were endorsed by the leader of the PL in the Chamber, deputy Wellington Roberto (PB).

Other indications made by the Centrão parties should be carried out during the month of June, including the appointment of Marcelo Lopes da Ponte, chief of staff of Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), to command the National Education Development Fund ( FNDE). The fund is the target of the bloc’s greed for having a significant budget (R $ 29.4 billion this year) and operating throughout the country.

