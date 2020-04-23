After the public divergence expressed by the economic team with the so-called Pro-Brazil plan, which foresees public investments to resume the economy after the coronavirus epidemic, President Jair Bolsonaro made a nod to his Economy Minister, Paulo Guedes, and defended private investments in the process.

President Jair Bolsonaro arrives at Palácio da Alvorada 20/04/2020 REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

“A good policy is with private investment. This is my line, I learned quickly from Paulo Guedes,” said the president when he arrived at the Palácio da Alvorada, on Wednesday night, when asked if the plan would increase public investment.

Pro-Brasil had its basic guidelines presented on Wednesday at a ministerial meeting at Palácio do Planalto in which Guedes participated quickly. Then, part of the plan, without numbers, was placed in an interview by the Minister of the Civil House, Walter Braga Netto, who has been coordinating the initiative, without the participation of the economic team.

“It is an initiative of three ministers, led by Braga Netto. The proposal was presented to everyone today (Wednesday). It is the first moment. A plan to recover jobs and remove the country from inertia. My government has an obligation to anticipate problems “, defended Bolsonaro.

When asked about Guedes’ lack of participation in the announcement and his early departure from the meeting, Bolsonaro said that “Minister Paulo Guedes participated a little there and will participate a little next week.”

The plan so far focuses on the resumption of public investments in the area of ​​infrastructure, mines and energy and regional development, with resumption of works that have been stopped, decelerated or which have already been released and have not yet been started, in addition to the concession package already foreseen until 2022 .

According to sources heard by ., only in the part of the Ministry of Infrastructure there is a forecast of an investment of 30 billion reais in the resumption of works – in addition to the budget of the ministry itself, which adds up to 18 billion reais in the next three years, would be another 12 billion reais are needed. In addition, the ministry adds 230 billion reais from the concession program, which would come from private investment.

Other resources would come from projects in the Energy area – resumption of hydroelectric and Angra 3 works, for example – and in the sanitation area, but these figures are not yet detailed.

Asked if it would be necessary to relax the spending ceiling to make these investments, Bolsonaro says that “nothing is ruled out”.

“I already said that Posto Ipiranga is Paulo Guedes,” he replied.

