BRASILIA – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday, 20, that he wants to reopen the military schools FRom next week. He discussed the matter with Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), of the Federal District, where there is an Army school, in addition to civic-military schools the Military Police and the Fire Department.

“We talked about the possibility of opening a military college here. On his part (Ibaneis), the PM and Firefighters’ college, as well as the civic-military ones, starting on Monday. Maybe this is the first gesture. for us to return to normality when it comes to studies “, said Bolsonaro when he arrived at Palácio da Alvorada.

The reopening of military schools depends on Armed forces, but the civic-military people need authorization from governors or mayors to return to work, because they are connected to public networks. There are 13 schools linked to the Army, located in the Pará, Minas Gerais, Distrito Federal, Paraná, Ceará, Amazonas, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro and Bahia. In the Federal District, there are also 10 civic-military schools, with more than 14,000 students, in addition to the units of the PM and the Fire Department.

Asked if this movement to open schools would take place across the country, the president said that it is a first step and that the parents of the students are still afraid. Bolsonaro said he will talk to Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva and Justice Minister Sergio Moro so that the Federal Police academy will also reopen next Monday.

Bolsonaro also commented on the flexibility measures adopted by the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (DEM). “It made it quite flexible,” he said. The governor decided to relax the opening of part of the trade, but determined that the entire population of the state would only leave home wearing masks. The measures were published by means of a decree and are effective immediately.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.