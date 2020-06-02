Bolsonaro accused of wanting to use arms law for armed rebellion against quarantine measures. 29 thousand deaths from Covid, more than half a million cases “data-medium-file =” https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/bolsonaro.jpg?fit=300%2C150&ssl=1 “data-large-file = “https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/bolsonaro.jpg?fit=696%2C348&ssl=1” class = “size-full wp-image-263160” src = “https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/bolsonaro.jpg?resize=696%2C348&ssl=1” alt = “Bolsonaro wanted rebellion against quarantine” width = ” 696 “height =” 348 “srcset =” https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/bolsonaro.jpg?w=800&ssl=1 800w, https: // i2 .wp.com / regeneracion.mx / wp-content / uploads / 2020/06 / bolsonaro.jpg? resize = 300% 2C150 & ssl = 1,300w, https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/06 / bolsonaro.jpg? resize = 768% 2C384 & ssl = 1 768w, https://i2.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/bolsonaro.jpg?resize=696 % 2C348 & ssl = 1 696w “sizes =” (max-width: 696px) 100vw, 696px “data-recalc-dims =” 1 “/>

In this sense, Moro Bolsonaro says he wanted to take advantage of the arms law to incite rebellion against quarantine measures taken by governors.

Bolsonaro for his part defended himself saying that instead, the ex-judge Moro wanted to fine anyone who walked in the street in quarantine.

What Moro says

The ex-judge Moro for his part issued a statement in which he defended social isolation.

He also emphasized that the possession and possession of weapons:

– “It cannot be used to promote species of armed rebellion” … “as the president wanted,” he said.

Isolation and quarantine measures are necessary to contain the coronavirus pandemic and save lives », he asserted.

He also said that during his tenure as Minister of Justice and Public Security, he sought to avoid the possible use of prison as a sanction for breach of isolation and quarantine.

Gun policy

Regarding policies to facilitate the possession and possession of weapons, “These are measures that can be legitimately discussed,” he acknowledged.

-“(…), but can not be, as the President wanted, that it be used to promote a kind of armed rebellion against the sanitary measures imposed by governors and mayors ».

Furthermore, Moro added, care is needed to prevent weapons «aimed at the protection of the citizen “are diverted to” criminals “.

Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro has distinguished himself by his mass blows, his government based on nationalist extremism and false news.

Contempt for the coronavirus pandemic «A simple flu», has led Brazil to become, together with the United States, the current epicenter of the epidemic.

Bolsonaro “defends himself”

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro criticized This Monday, ex-Minister of Justice Sergio Moro accusing him of cowardice and contradicting the government’s ideology.

“So, in that secret, Moro, in a cowardly manner, kept silent. He also wanted an ordinance that would fine anyone on the street.

“This was the person who was there, perfectly aligned with another ideology that was not ours. Thank God we got rid of himBolsonaro said.

He also said that Moro » ignored the law, to make possession and carrying a firearm difficult for a good citizen «Bolsonaro said.

Moro’s resignation

Sergio Moro resigned from the ministerial post at the end of April, accusing Jair Bolsonaro of trying to interfere with the Federal Police, after the resignation of the former head of the institution Maurício Valeixo.

And is that Bolsonaro allegedly demanded the replacement of the superintendent of the Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro to avoid investigations against Bolsonaro’s own relatives and allies.

The numbers

Until Sunday, Brazil totaled 29 thousand 314 deaths and 514 thousand 849 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Globally, according to ., The Covid-19 pandemic has already claimed more than 372,000 deaths and infected more than 6.1 million people in 196 countries and territories.