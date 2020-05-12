The governor of Rio, Wilson Witzel, said that President Jair Bolsonaro “walks over the precipice and wants to take us all with him”. According to Witzel, who referred to the presidential decree that classified gyms and beauty salons as essential services, there is no sign that restrictive measures should be relaxed.

Photo: Jorge Hely / Framephoto / Estadão

“Encouraging entrepreneurs to reopen establishments is irresponsible. Even more so if a customer contracts the virus. Bolsonaro is going over the edge and wants to take us all with him,” said the governor.

The state will not adhere to the presidential decree. This is because, explains the government, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) has already decided that states and municipalities have autonomy to adopt rules of social isolation during the pandemic.

Currently, recalls the Guanabara Palace, the decree reissued by Witzel is valid until the 31st of this month. In Rio, what is considered at the moment is just the opposite of what Bolsonaro signals: the State is coming, through progressive measures by the municipalities, adopting a kind of gradual lockdown, with more radical closings in areas considered critical, such as the west side of the capital fluminense.

Even Mayor Marcelo Crivella, considered Bolsonaro’s ally, goes in the opposite direction to that of the president. Classified by him as a “semi-lockdown”, measures published yesterday in an extraordinary decree include a ban on the traffic of people and vehicles in the central regions of some neighborhoods in the north and west, parking on the edge, trade in favelas and place bets in lottery shops.

On the night of last Thursday, 7, Witzel sent a letter to the Public Prosecutor’s Office stating that he had determined the elaboration of a plan for the State to move towards a more radical isolation. The governor cites measures such as the closure of intercity roads and a greater restriction on the circulation of people and vehicles, for example. In addition, the official has said that the Military Police are at the disposal of municipalities that enact their own isolation.

.