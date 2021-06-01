Bolsonaro vows to keep mining out of the Yanomami reserve in the Amazon

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro promised the Yanomami community that he would respect their wishes to keep mining off his reserve in the Amazon, but said he would continue to seek access to other indigenous lands for agriculture and extraction. of metals.

In a video posted late Sunday on social media, the president could be seen listening to local indigenous leaders in Maturacá, an Amazonian village at the western end of the Yanomami reserve, which is the largest and most extensive in Brazil. than Portugal.

At the meeting, which took place on Thursday, the leaders called on Bolsonaro to protect their lands from the threat of mining. A Yanomami warrior handed him a bundle of long arrows that the president held up as he spoke to the community.

“Their wishes will be respected. If they don’t want mining, there will be no mining,” Bolsonaro said.

However, he added that other indigenous peoples inside and outside the Amazon do want to exploit their lands and cultivate, “and we will respect that right they have.”

He also promised the Yanomami that the law will not force them to accept mining on their land.

“It was very good. He made a speech saying that our territory is not threatened by mining,” José Mario Go, head of the Yanomami Association of the Cauaburi River and Tributaries, told Reuters by telephone.

Bolsonaro did not mention the gold rush unleashed at the eastern end of the Yanomami reserve, in the state of Roraima, where more than 20,000 irregular miners have invaded protected indigenous lands, bringing malaria and the risk of COVID-19 infections, as well as incidents. violent

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)