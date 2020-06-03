President Jair Bolsonaro signed on Wednesday a law that extinguishes the monetary reserve fund (FRM), but vetoed the allocation of these resources – estimated at more than R $ 8 billion – to fight the coronavirus.

President Jair Bolsonaro waves to supporters during a demonstration at Planalto Palace 17/05/2020 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Photo: .

The text, edited as a provisional measure, was concluded in Congress in mid-May. Originally, the 2019 MP provided that the fund’s resources, fed from the net income on the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF), would be used for the payment of the public debt, but this forecast was changed during the course of the proposal in the Congress, which decided to allocate resources to fight the coronavirus.

The mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), said that Bolsonaro’s veto generated “surprise” among deputies.

“The information I had about the deputies was that there was an agreement, including, for the allocation of resources,” Maia told reporters, referring to the MP’s vote in the Chamber in which the text was changed so that the amount was passed on actions to combat the coronavirus crisis.

“In fact, it surprised, at least the deputies who sent me messages today, it surprised them the government’s veto in relation to these 8 billion reais,” he added.

Maia pointed out that the sanction or veto is the prerogative of the President of the Republic, but recalled that “it is up to Parliament to call a session of Congress and decide to maintain the veto or to overturn the veto”.

Wanted, the Planalto Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the president’s decision to veto the allocation of resources to combat Covid-19.

Brazil is the second country in the world with the highest number of confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 555,383 infections until Tuesday, behind only the United States. Regarding deaths, the country ranks fourth in the global ranking, below the USA, United Kingdom and Italy. On Tuesday, Brazil recorded a new daily record of deaths due to the coronavirus, with another 1,262 deaths, which raised the total to 31,199.

See too:

Trump demands arrest of protesters; rival countries accuse the USA of ‘hypocrisy’



. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.