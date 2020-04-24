Under the threat of resignation by the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sergio Moro, President Jair Bolsonaro used his Twitter account to justify the dismissal of the Director-General of the Federal Police, Maurício Valeixo, despite Moro’s annoyance, and show who will choose the successor.

Bolsonaro and Moro participate in ceremony at the Planalto Palace in October last year 10/03/2019 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Photo: .

In his account, Bolsonaro published a photo of Valeixo’s resignation, highlighting the “on request” – which is just a formality – and added the legal article dealing with the appointment of the PF general director.

“Art. 2-C. The position of Director-General, NOMINATED BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC, is a private delegate of the Federal Police member of the special class”, wrote the President on Twitter, referring to the law of reorganization of Police careers Federal.

The nominee for the post is, in fact, appointed by the president, but it is customary for the name to be nominated by the Minister of Justice. The view within the ministry and within the corporation itself is that the Director-General is a trusted person of the Minister of Justice and should be kept out of the political influences of the Plateau as much as possible – not least because the PF is responsible for investigating ministers and, in some cases, the president himself.

Bolsonaro had already tried to fire Valeixo on other occasions. Since the middle of last year, the president has been trying to replace the director-general, Moro’s trusted man, with whom he worked in the Lava-Jato operation in Curitiba. But the minister’s resistance to change had held back the change so far.

Yesterday morning, Bolsonaro informed Moro of his decision, and the minister then warned that he could step down, according to sources heard by .. An emergency operation to try to demote the minister was led by the ministers of the Civil House, Walter Braga Netto, and the Government Secretariat, Luiz Eduardo Ramos.

The intention was for Valeixo to leave, but Moro could then appoint the successor. According to a source, the attempted settlement did not go ahead.

Bolsonaro went ahead with Valeixo’s resignation, published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette at dawn this Friday and intends to indicate his successor.

According to a source heard by ., Moro must resign in a statement scheduled for 11 am on Friday.

See too:

“We are considered the scum of the streets”

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

