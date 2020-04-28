Judge Federal Supreme Court of Brazil Celso de Mello gave the federal police 60 days to interrogate Sergio Moro, ex-Minister of Justice and anti-corruption champion who slammed the door on Jair Bolsonaro’s government on Friday. Such an investigation could open the way either to a dismissal procedure against the Brazilian president, or to proceedings against Sergio Moro for false testimony.

He would like to “obtain information on the investigations”

This very popular and now former minister, famous for his anti-corruption operation Lava Jato (Express wash), presented his resignation Friday after the dismissal of the chief of the federal police, an organization which depends on the Ministry of Justice.

“The change in the head of the Federal Police without a real cause is a political interference, which damages my credibility and that of the government,” he said on Friday. “The president told me he wanted to name a person he would have personal contact with, whom he could call to inquire about the investigations,” he added at a press conference in Brasilia.

The president for his part said Friday that these accusations were “unfounded”.

Targeted by several surveys

Jair Bolsonaro and his entourage are already facing several investigations. The Federal Supreme Court lists seven offenses that Jair Bolsonaro could have committed, including prevarication (serious neglect of a statesman in the duties of his office) and obstruction of justice. His eldest son, now a senator, is also accused of embezzlement through fictitious jobs when he was a regional deputy in Rio de Janeiro.

If the prosecution were to find elements accusing Jair Bolsonaro, it would then be for the Chamber of Deputies to authorize or not, the Federal Supreme Court to open a formal investigation. In the event that these suspicions are confirmed by the investigation, the Congress should decide on the opening of a dismissal procedure.

The Brazilian president is going through a difficult period, with the epidemic of coronavirus which has slowed down the economy and created tensions with the authorities of federated states anxious to protect their population, while minimizing the health crisis. The head of state has been facing growing opposition among the population for several weeks, who are increasing the number of casserole concerts in several cities of the country but retaining the support of a third of Brazilians.