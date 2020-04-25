The mechanisms to control and combat corruption were created in a network in Brazil and, little by little, President Jair Bolsonaro has tried to undo this system by weakening critical points – such as the Federal Police. The evaluation is by the specialist in institutional design to fight corruption, Raquel de Mattos Pimenta. “Today Sérgio Moro has done something important, which is to call attention to this way of undoing the accountability network. An attack on the Police is important to advance a more authoritarian project”, says Raquel to the state.

Raquel de Mattos Pimenta, a postdoctoral researcher at FGV, spent time at the Yale Law School, where she met economist Susan Rose-Ackerman, a world reference in the study of corruption. His work in the United States, supervised by Rose-Ackerman, was part of the doctoral thesis in economic law and political economy defended at USP Law School, on the subject. In addition to Yale, the Brazilian was a researcher at Georgetown University, in the capital of the United States, and has been conducting research on corruption co-authored with Susan Rose-Ackerman, including Operation Lava Jato. Below are the main points of the interview:

What does the episode of the clash between Moro and Bolsonaro mean for corruption control policy?

I have studied the emergence of autocratic legalism – which are governments that democratically assume power but that have to have the authoritarian project in the background. One of the common things in this literature, ranging from the book ‘How democracies die’ to other authors more concerned with the role of law in all of this, is: regardless of the political matrix, when authoritarian leaders arrive in government one of the first evidences that are autocratic leaders is the fact that they are constantly challenging the instances of control.

There is another side to this, which is Brazilian history, of 30 years of construction of what we call the accountability network (control), a construction with difficulties, with very important moments – such as the constitutional moment and then a series of laws. In Brazil, control is done in a shared way, in a network. So, the Federal Police depends on the Federal Public Ministry, which depends on the judges, which depends on free information circulating to also feed PF and MPF. There is a whole theory about how our network works in a shared way. There are problems between these bodies – headaches, fights, it is not a harmonious relationship, but it is a relationship that has been producing results.

Joining one thing with the other, from where I am seeing, Bolsonaro’s attempt is to weaken several points of this network and create a certain institutional undoing from critical points. We see this in the indications he made and in Coaf’s confusions, for example. One of the key points of this network is the Federal Police. The PF is also one of the institutions that most needs to be collaborative with the rest of the network, because the PF itself needs authorization to act, support from the Executive with financial resources, human resources.

Is making political interference in the PF, therefore, another step of undoing the control network?

If you reach the PF you can reach the entire accountability network, and it is not the first time that Bolsonaro is in this attempt, we have already seen the history of the Rio de Janeiro Superintendence last year. This is the movement we are seeing now.

Moro lent his legitimacy to the Bolsonaro government and the popularity he had. Today Moro has done something important, which is to call attention to this form of undoing the accountability network. This attack on the police is important to advance a more authoritarian project. Moro was very dubious for some time, accepted many attitudes from Bolsonaro, perhaps with the hope that in the future he could make important advances in the anti-corruption policy, but today he helped us to see what Bolsonaro wants to do.

Is there a timeline for when this started?

It seems that there has never been a rooted and true project by Bolsonaro to build control institutions. Perhaps the undoing came from the beginning, but there are points that start to make very clear and I mention two episodes. The appointment of the Attorney General, outside the triple list, which is a guarantee of independence. The episode that happens with the superintendence of Rio de Janeiro, and then Moro has his responsibility for being the Minister of Justice. Other episodes that come to me: the STF and Coaf in a certain fight, caused by the president’s son, by Flávio Bolsonaro, and also the loss of Coaf to the Ministry of Economy.

What is interesting about Bolsonaro’s method is that he is not talking in any way about undoing the institution like: I will edit a new rule and I will end the police or the MP. This is not the government’s method of operation. They are advances and retreats. Now we have another example of the attempt to disband the network: in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, an MP comes to limit requests made based on the information access law far beyond what was necessary for the pandemic. If we take these episodes as a sign of something bigger, it starts to become clear.

Is the country’s institutional design able to stop this type of interference?

There are several possibilities for resistance or institutional resilience. Now there will be a certain reaction to the change of command of the PF, I saw that the ANPR has just released a note, the ministers of the STF and the judiciary have an important role, the press as well. We live in a democracy and there is a capacity for institutional reaction. The point is that the president in Brazil has historically been a very powerful figure, has financial resources and a lot of political power. We never had and I think this is a novelty of the Bolsonaro government, a government that was so averse to transparency, to control. It is a novelty for the president to put all his strength against the free functioning of the control institutions. In other governments there were, of course, clashes, but they were more punctual or when they became too frontal they did not resist, they were unsuccessful attempts. There is resilience, but we must not underestimate this new scenario of having a president who in fact pits his political weight and resources against this functioning of the accountability network.

What do we see in other countries that supposedly also have leaders embedded in the idea of ​​autocratic legalism?

There are studies on experiences from Hungary, now India, Poland, and also some commentators from the Trump administration in the United States. The governments I follow most closely are Trump and Modi in India. We see initiatives that are not the same, but that also target the control institutions, for example the whole confrontation of the Justice Department’s Trump is a characteristic of this type of autocratic government. In India it is more wide-open, Modi’s modes of operation are very similar to those of the Bolsonaro government of appointing its people, of closing the siege on institutions so that they work to serve their interests.

