Without support in Congress and with declining popularity, President Jair Bolsonaro is now trying to build a parliamentary support base with the former Centrão, offering positions in exchange for votes. The strategy seeks to split the bloc by isolating the DEM from the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (RJ), whom Bolsonaro refers to as a politician who acts to promote his impeachment.

Since last month, when the coronavirus crisis worsened and the resignation of the then Minister of Health, Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM), entered the radar, Bolsonaro began to meet with presidents and party leaders of the group named “Centrão Root” “, including PP, PL, PSD and Republicans. But he did not invite DEM, which is also part of the bloc.

From the ranks of the DEM, he called only the president of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (AP), who seeks to reconnect. So far it has not succeeded, so much so that, just yesterday, Alcolumbre suspended the analysis of the provisional measure (MP) establishing the green and yellow contract, in response to the opposition’s request. With the maneuver, the measure sent by the government to make labor rights more flexible will expire, since it expires on Monday.

Convinced that Maia wants to “stick the knife” in his neck to bring him down, Bolsonaro decided to change the model of articulation in Congress and close alliances directly with deputies and senators that he previously stamped as representatives of the “old politics”.

The newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo found that the DEM will lose control of the Development Company of the São Francisco and Parnaíba Valleys (Codevasf), which must be handed over to Senator Ciro Nogueira’s PP. In addition, the direction and superintendencies of the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (Dnit), now with military personnel, can have the PL of Valdemar Costa Neto. In past governments, Valdemar’s party had dominance in the area of ​​transportation.

Time bomb

In the chair dance, Banco do Nordeste will also have new occupants. According to party leaders heard on the condition of anonymity, the negotiations also involve prioritizing the release of parliamentary amendments to combat the coronavirus pandemic. As the State showed, of the R $ 8 billion announced by Bolsonaro in March, only R $ 119 million (1.5%) have left the public coffers so far.

According to Bolsonaro, there is an ongoing fiscal “time bomb”, set up by Maia, with the aim of injuring his administration to death. Faced with what he sees as a “conspiracy”, the president now does everything to empty Maia’s power.

The new chapter of the arm wrestling is the relief program for states and municipalities, approved by the Chamber, in the amount of R $ 89.6 billion. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes – who no longer speaks to Maia – went so far as to say that a “blank check” cannot be given to governors of wealthier states. It was a reference to João Doria (São Paulo) and Wilson Witzel (Rio), Bolsonaro’s opponents and pre-candidates for the Planalto, in 2022.

“It seems that the intention is to get me out of the government. I want to believe that I am wrong,” Bolsonaro said, on Thursday night, in an interview with CNN Brasil. “What is the purpose of Mr. Rodrigo Maia? He wants to attack the federal government, stick the knife in. (…) He is leading the country into chaos”, he attacked.

Two days earlier, Maia had already complained about the “kickbacks” given by Planalto. This time, however, he reacted to Bolsonaro’s statements in a different tone. “He throws stones and Parliament is going to throw flowers.”

The government leader in the Chamber, Vitor Hugo (PSL-GO), admitted that the government’s strategy will change in the face of Maia’s excessive criticism of the Executive. “I am feeling from the president and ministers a greater willingness to interact directly, without necessarily (the negotiation) having to go through the presidents of the two Houses,” he said, in an interview published by the State, in a reference to Maia and Alcolumbre.

For ACM Neto, president of the DEM, Mandetta’s resignation and criticism of Maia “degraded” the support he could still have in the party. “We see these attacks as a strategy to divert the focus, due to the seriousness of the crisis,” said ACM Neto to the State (more information on this page).

Even with Mandetta’s departure, the DEM still controls two ministries (Citizenship, with Onyx Lorenzoni, and Agriculture, with Tereza Cristina). Mayor of Salvador, ACM Neto declined to comment on the government’s subdivision to obtain support in Congress. “It would be the path of demoralization if the government gave in to any kind of ‘take it, give it’,” he said. “But it is not for me to make any judgment about the articulation of a government that has never been articulated.”

See too:

Bolsonaro visits campaign hospital work in Goiás city next to Caiado and Mandetta

.