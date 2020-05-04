BRASÍLIA – Influential general officers estimated that the president Jair Bolsonaro tried this Sunday, 3, to make political use of the capital of the Armed Forces. When he said that the barracks were with the government, he went on to “pressures” and “dissuasive threats” that caused further discomfort in the sector.

In conversations with state, the president’s interlocutors made it clear that the Air Force, the Army and the Navy are “always” defending the independence of the powers and Constitution. “Nobody supports any adventure, it can dismantle that thesis. We are in the 21st century”, summarized one of the sources, who also highlighted the “explosive rhetoric” of the president that allows interpretations.

In the statement to supporters that provoked reactions, Twitter said that “we have reached the” limit “. The military heard by the newspaper said that he expresses himself badly and ends up putting his position as a defender of the Charter at risk. They reaffirmed that they will not meddle in political matters. “It is an unfortunate statement from those who do not know the Armed Forces,” one of them reacted more harshly. “The problem is that it leaves lessons in the air. After all, there is no way out of the Constitution. ”

The president’s new attacks on the judiciary, Congress and the press took place, according to these sources, the day after he met ministers and military commanders. At that meeting Palace of the Dawn, on Saturday, 2, Twitter and his team discussed the situation in the country, the departure of Sergio Moro Justice and Public Security portfolio, the consequences of a political crisis dragged on in this pandemic of the new coronavirus and the minister’s decision Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court, which suspended the appointment of the Alexandre Ramage to command the Federal Police.

The supposed interference of Moraes in an act of the Executive, it was criticized by the participants of the meeting, who showed concern about the influence of this position in lower levels of the Judiciary to bar indications in other federal and even state bodies. The military ministers and commanders would have left the Alvorada meeting certain of a “pacification” on the part of Twitter. But, in the assessment of the sources, he was again “poisoned”, on Sunday morning, by close people and WhatsApp groups. By tradition and hierarchy, the military should not make public statements about the president’s speech.

