Brazil recorded 1,005 new deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, completing four days in a row with more than a thousand victims daily, bringing the total number of deaths to 35,026, while President Jair Bolsonaro threatened to withdraw the South American country from the World Health Organization (WHO).

“I advance you here: the United States left the WHO and we study to do so in the future. Either the WHO works without ideological bias or we are going to withdraw as well, “said Bolsonaro, one of the most skeptical rulers about the severity of the pandemic and who since the beginning of the crisis has defended the end of the distancing measures imposed by regional governments and the standardization of all activities.

However, the president did not detail the type of political or ideological behavior that he attributes to the international organization. Bolsonaro has positioned himself against the WHO recommendations that countries impose quarantines or other measures of social distancing to slow the pandemic’s progress.

With more than 35,000 deaths after 101 days since the first contagion was registered, Brazil displaced Italy on Thursday from third place in the list of countries with the most deaths and now only has fewer deaths than the United States and the United Kingdom.

With 645,771 infections accumulated after registering 30,830 new cases in the last day, the South American giant also ranked as the second country with the most cases in the world after the United States (1,894,753).

The high numbers of cases and deaths occur at a time when several regional and municipal governments of Brazil launched gradual processes of de-escalation of measures of economic paralysis this week and began to relax the guidelines for social distancing.

Large numbers of people took to the streets in the Saens Peña square in the Tijuca district, north of Rio de Janeiro, after the relaxation of the social isolation measures.

