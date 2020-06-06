Latin America struggles against the ferocious advance of the coronavirus pandemic, which is particularly vicious with Brazil, whose President Jair Bolsonaro threatened to withdraw his country from the WHO for acting with “ideological bias”, as the world approaches the symbolic threshold 400 thousand dead.

About 6.7 million people have officially contracted Covid-19, and more than 395,500 have died since the pandemic started in central China’s Wuhan City last December.

The epicenter of the new coronavirus has been found for a couple of weeks in Latin America, with more than 1.2 million cases and more than 60,000 deaths, more than half of them in Brazil (about 645,000 cases and about 35,000 deaths) , where Bolsonaro rejected applying confinement measures at the national level and has faced governors and mayors who have taken them.

In tune with this confrontational attitude, and following in the footsteps of his American counterpart Donald Trump, Bolsonaro threatened on Friday to withdraw his country from the World Health Organization (WHO).

“I tell you right now: The United States has withdrawn from the WHO, and we are studying that in the future. Either the WHO works without ideological bias or we are leaving too. We do not need outsiders offering their opinion on health here,” he said. To the press in Brasilia, the far-right leader.

The South American giant is since Thursday the third country with the most deaths and its health situation also threatens its neighbors (Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, Venezuela …). It is a “time bomb”, according to an infectious disease specialist in Paraguay, on the border with Brazil.

With 127 million inhabitants, Mexico registers 13,170 deaths and 110,126 positive cases, according to the latest balance on Friday, a peak of spread and mortality that has not prevented the government from starting the economic and social reopening of the country.

Peru, the second country in the region in cases (187,400) and third in deaths, recorded 5,162 deaths, with a health system on the verge of collapse due to the more than 9,000 people hospitalized and with a serious shortage of oxygen for patients serious.

El Prado and Versailles reopen

The contrast with the situation in Europe, where the coronavirus raged between the end of February and the beginning of May especially, cannot be greater.

This Saturday, historical and cultural jewels very touristy from the Old Continent such as the Prado museum in Madrid or the Versailles Palace on the outskirts of Paris reopened their doors.

A month before the Louvre in Paris, the Prado began to receive visitors in parallel to two other great museums in the Spanish capital, the Reina Sofía and the Thyssen.

Spain (more than 27 thousand dead) will continue on Monday with its cautious lack of clarity in phases with the passage of Madrid and Barcelona to the second and penultimate stage that authorizes the opening of beaches for recreational bathing or inside restaurants.

On its side, France, which has registered more than 29 thousand deaths, declared on Friday that the epidemic was “controlled”, since the virus now circulates at “low speed”, according to Jean-François Delfraissy, president of the scientific council that advises to the government.

Different is the situation in the United Kingdom, which although it also applies a progressive lifting of restrictions, this Friday exceeded 40 thousand deaths from the coronavirus.

OPEC meeting

In the United States, the stock market ended the week euphorically with a 3.15% rise in Wall Street, stimulated by the announcement of a surprise drop in the unemployment rate in May in the United States, a sign that the economy is reactivating faster than planned.

This led Trump to declare that his country had “largely overcome” the coronavirus crisis, which has left some 109,000 deaths and 1.9 million reported cases, making it by far the most affected country in the world.

Amid this slow recovery in the world economy, members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies meet this Saturday to discuss the consequences of their drastic reduction in production applied to counter the effects of the pandemic .

Following an agreement reached on April 12, the OPEC countries and their allies decided to withdraw from the market, from May 1 to the end of June, 9.7 million barrels per day (mbd), that is, about 10 percent of the world supply before the crisis, to face the fall in demand.