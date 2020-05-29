One day after the Federal Supreme Court (STF) closed the siege against the “hate office”, an ideological bunker that works at the Planalto Palace, President Jair Bolsonaro threatened the Court and said that “absurd orders are not being carried out”, aggravating the institutional crisis. In an exalted tone, Bolsonaro criticized the operation of the Federal Police, which was triggered on Wednesday and reached his allies in the scope of the fake news investigation conducted by the Supreme Court. “It’s over, damn it!” He shouted.

The tension between the Powers worries the military. After the tone assumed by Bolsonaro and his sons, Vice President Hamilton Mourão and Minister of the Institutional Security Office, Augusto Heleno, both generals of the reserve, went public to say that they reject the coup. “Who is going to strike? The Armed Forces? What is it, we are in the 19th century? The gang did not understand. What exists today is permanent stress among the Powers,” said Mourão.

The Congressional summit also sought to appease moods. On a day of many political articulations, the president of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), met with Bolsonaro and became a kind of “firefighter” of the conflicting relationship between the Executive and the Supreme.

Bolsonaro’s assessment, however, is that the STF “strained the rope”, committed “abuses” and extrapolated from its functions. For the Planalto Palace, the outcome of the crisis will depend on the Court’s next decisions. “They want to get me out of the chair to steal again,” he said.

In the last few days, the government has suffered a succession of defeats in the Supreme Court, most of them by individual decisions of Ministers Celso de Mello and Alexandre de Moraes. The trigger for the new crisis occurred, however, after the action determined by Moraes, rapporteur of the fake news inquiry, which investigates threats, offenses and slander directed at members of the STF. In the operation the day before yesterday, the PF seized documents, computers and cell phones at addresses of supporters of the president. “Another sad day in our history. But the people are sure: it was the last,” said Bolsonaro, saying he had the “weapons of democracy” in his hands.

Businessmen, politicians and bloggers from Bolsonaristas are the target of an investigation opened at the STF in March 2019. Commanded by councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), son of the president, the “hate office” – with influence on government social networks – was classified by Moraes as a “criminal association”. “They want to take the media that I have in my favor, under the false argument of fake news. Idiots invented a hate office. Other imbeciles published stories about it and I regret judgment over it,” said Bolsonaro.

“Nonsense orders are not being fulfilled and we have to put a limit on these issues. It is not possible to admit more individual attitudes of certain people, taken in an almost personal way”, he amended.

Ministers

Bolsonaro defended ministers Abraham Weintraub (Education) and Ricardo Salles (Environment), who made controversial statements at the ministerial meeting on April 22, and blamed Celso de Mello, Dean of the Supreme Court, for disseminating the video with the content of the meeting. “The responsibility for making that public is that of those who have suspended the confidentiality of a session whose video has been certified as secret,” he said.

The meeting is part of the investigation opened by Celso de Mello to investigate the complaint made by former Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro that Bolsonaro tried to interfere politically in the PF. At the meeting, Weintraub stated that, if it were up to him, “he would put these vagabonds all in jail, starting with the STF”. Salles, in turn, suggested that the government take advantage of the moment of “tranquility” in the press coverage – currently focusing on the coronavirus pandemic – to pass the “herd” of measures that simplify standards in the Environment.

On Tuesday, Alexandre de Moraes gave Weintraub five days to testify to the PF about his statements. The government appealed and filed, before the Supreme Court itself, a habeas corpus to try to prevent the deposition. With the signature of the Minister of Justice, André Mendonça, the injunction request was extended to “all those who have been subject to due diligence” in the fake news inquiry.

In a live broadcast the day before yesterday, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), treated the institutional rupture as something inevitable. “I even understand who has a moderate stance so as not to arrive at a moment of rupture, even greater split, even greater conflict. But, speaking openly (…), it is no longer an opinion of whether, but of when it will occur “, said the deputy beside the targets of the investigation.

Eduardo said on Thursday that the moderating power to restore harmony between the Powers is not the Supreme, but the Armed Forces. Bolsonaristas have shared messages about article 142 of the Constitution, according to which the Armed Forces are subordinate to the president.

Militancy

After imposing a series of setbacks on the Planalto Palace, the Supreme Court is carefully monitoring whether President Jair Bolsonaro will fulfill his promise to disobey court decisions. The assessment at the moment is that despite the statements by the Chief Executive, which inflame the Bolsonarist militancy, the government has followed the path of law, respecting the rules of the democratic game until now. STF ministers, however, do not rule out the possibility of Bolsonaro further radicalizing and putting his speech into practice.

Members of the Court point out that, despite being upset, the Planalto decided to file a habeas corpus with the STF against the determination for the Minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub, to testify to the Federal Police on the statements at the ministerial meeting on April 22. At the time, Weintraub said that, if it were up to him, “he would put these vagabonds all in jail, starting at the STF”.

One of the concerns within the STF is to know how far the government will stretch the rope and give up legal instruments to confront the Judiciary, which would raise the crisis to another level. A STF minister, privately heard by the report, assesses that there is no risk of democratic rupture and defined Bolsonaro’s speech as “the usual bravado”. The opinion is shared by other ministers, but there is an atmosphere of apprehension within the Court with the resumption of the position of the Chief Executive.

The Supreme Court is on constant alert with the Plateau “scene game”. The rapporteur for habeas corpus in favor of Weintraub is Minister Edson Fachin, who decided to ask Minister Alexandre de Moraes for information before deciding on the government’s request to close the fake news inquiry and bar the testimony of the holder of the Ministry of Education ( MEC).

The current understanding of the STF is that there is no room for habeas corpus against the individual decision of another Minister of the Court – in this case, who determined Weintraub’s testimony was Moraes, the rapporteur of the investigation that investigates threats, offenses and fake news against members of the STF and their families. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

