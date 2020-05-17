President Jair Bolsonaro and ministers went down the ramp of the Planalto Palace, on Sunday, to find supporters who gathered in a demonstration in favor of the government, causing a great agglomeration despite the recommendations of health authorities for social distance to contain the progress of the coronavirus in the country.

Bolsonaro greets supporters during demonstration in Brasília 7/17/2020 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Unlike other occasions, when he greeted several people in similar acts, this time the president wore a protective mask and stood at a distance from the protesters, separated by bars, but took at least three children in his lap to pose for photos.

Bolsonaro goes against what experts recommend in defending the end of social isolation to contain Covid-19, claiming that the economic impacts are worse than the effects of the disease itself, which he has already called the “gripezinha”. Brazil ended last week as one of the five countries in the world with the most registered cases of respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, with more than 233 thousand records and almost 15 thousand deaths.

“Pure manifestation of a democracy. I am very honored by this. The federal government has given all the support to serve the people who contracted the virus and we hope to soon be free of this issue for the good of all of us,” said the president in a broadcast to the I live on your social networks during the act.

The support act came two days after Nelson Teich’s resignation from the Ministry of Health with less than a month in office. Bolsonaro has not yet announced the next minister, who will be the third in just over a month. Luiz Henrique Mandetta was fired in April for disagreeing with the president regarding social isolation.

A banner erected by supporters of the president in front of the Planalto called for “Hydroxychloroquine now”. The drug, without scientific proof of effectiveness against Covid-19, is widely defended by Bolsonaro to treat the disease, which put him on a Teich collision course.

Bolsonaro exalted during the demonstration the fact that the act does not contain “any aggressive banner to anyone”. Previous protests in support of the president were marked by banners defending the closure of Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and defending the return of AI5 – the toughest act edited by the military dictatorship.

“Spontaneous movement, no banner that attacks the institutions or the Democratic Rule of Law”, said the president in the live broadcast on his social networks.

There were, however, protesters carrying banners against the STF during the act, which toured the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

Bolsonaro was accompanied on the Plateau by several ministers, including Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security Office), André Mendonça (Justice and Public Security) and Marcos Pontes (Science and Technology), as well as parliamentarians who support him, such as son Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL -SP).

One of the president’s allies held a flagpole with the flags of Brazil, the United States and Israel at the top of the ramp.

(With additional reporting by Adriano Machado, in Brasília)

