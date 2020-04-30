BRASÍLIA – President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday, 30, accused the Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes of deciding in a “political” way by barring the inauguration of Alexandre Ramage as director-general in the Federal Police. According to the president, the decision “almost” created an “institutional crisis” between the Planalto Palace and the Court and said he saw a breach for it to be breached.

“That decision by Mr. Alexandre de Moraes yesterday, it is true, in my opinion, there is no complement to show that it is not something that is personally directed to Mr. Jair Bolsonaro. He still has to decide whether Ramage can continue at Abin (Agência Brasileira de This is what I expect from him “, he said in front of the Palácio da Alvorada, before embarking for Porto Alegre, where he will participate in an Army ceremony. “If he (Moraes) does not take a position, he is opening his guard for me to appoint Ramage regardless of his injunction. This is what we do not want. We want double-handed respect between the Powers,” he said.

In a preliminary decision, Moraes yesterday suspended the appointment of Ramage, a friend of the Bolsonaro family and who currently occupies the board of Abin, on the grounds that he presented signs of “misuse of purpose”. In the order, the minister claimed that the appointment contradicted constitutional principles of “impersonality, morality and public interest”.

“To disallow the President of the Republic with a pen saying ‘impersonality’? Yesterday we almost had an institutional crisis, almost there was little left. I appeal to everyone to respect the Constitution,” said Bolsonaro. “I have not yet swallowed that decision by Mr. Alexandre de Moraes. I have not swallowed. That is not the way to treat a chief executive, who does not have an accusation of corruption and does everything possible for his country,” he declared. For Bolsonaro, Moraes’ decision was “political”. “In my opinion it is a political decision. Politics.”

The President also cited Moraes’ relationship with then President Michel Temer, who appointed him to the Court. “How did Mr. Alexandre de Moraes get to the Supreme Court? Friendship with Mr. Michel Temer, or was it not?” Said Bolsonaro.

The president again said that the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) will appeal against Moraes’s preliminary decision, but that the government is studying other names for the post of director-general of the Federal Police. According to him, the new name would be so that “make the Federal Police really have an exemption”.

“I intend as soon as possible, right, without hurray, to appoint the Director-General, which is my competence to appoint. I want to give the Federal Police peace of mind as soon as possible”.

Yesterday, two hours after the AGU said it would not appeal the injunction that suspended the nomination of Ramage Bolsonaro disapproved the government’s legal team and said it would try to reverse the decision. “I’m in charge,” Bolsonaro said to supporters in front of the Palácio da Alvorada. “I want Ramage there. It is an interference, right? But we will do everything for Ramage. If not, his time will come and I will put someone else.”

See too:

Coronavirus: pastor explains why he defies recommendations and keeps church open in the U.S.

.