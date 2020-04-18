President Jair Bolsonaro again broke through the social isolation, recommended by health authorities around the world, this Saturday (18).

Emilly Behnke and Marlla Sabino

Upon returning to the Alvorada Palace, the president Jair Bolsonaro invited a family to enter the official residence. The family, who were among the supporters waiting for the president to arrive in front of the Alvorada, was driven to the interior of the Palace minutes after the presidential convoy entered.

On his return to Alvorada, Bolsonaro did not speak to the press. Asked about his relationship with the Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), he only replied: “I have no relationship, I am married to Michelle.”

Earlier, the president again broke health recommendations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and took a new tour of Brasília. He left the Palácio da Alvorada at around 3 pm towards the Planalto Palace. Accompanied by deputy Hélio Lopes (PLS-RJ) and security guards, Bolsonaro went down the ramp to talk to supporters.

Then the president went to Brasília’s Urban Military Sector (SMU). In front of the Army Headquarters, the Chief Executive talked and took pictures with popular people and with military police. Bolsonaro also met with the Minister of the Civil House, Braga Netto, on the spot. The two talked privately for a few minutes.

