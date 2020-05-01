Two days after answering “so what?” when asked about the record number of deaths from coronavirus in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro took advantage of a live on Thursday to express solidarity with relatives who lost people due to the pandemic, although he once again criticized social isolation measures.

“Closing the live, our solidarity with family members who lost their loved ones. They are human beings and it doesn’t matter if they were comorbid or an age,” he said, in a weekly broadcast on social networks.

The president said he was “really beaten down” by the people who lost loved ones and, for example, said he hoped his 93-year-old mother would live for many more years.

The president’s speech of solidarity, which was repeated a few times during the broadcast, contrasts with the way he handled the record 24-hour coronavirus death toll announced on Tuesday.

“So what? His statement drew strong criticism.

Even so, the president again criticized more drastic measures of social isolation taken by governors and mayors and even questioned their effectiveness. This position, however, runs counter to what has been advocated by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Apparently, from what we are seeing now, all the effort to flatten the curve was practically useless,” he said without any scientific basis. “Now, a consequence of that, a side effect of that? Unemployment. The people want to go back to work.”

According to the president, “unfortunately” 70% of the population will be infected. He said that the problems of the “second wave” that he talked about from behind and that he was severely criticized – unemployment due to the reduction of economic activity – are coming.

