RIO – Supporters of the President Jair Bolsonaro they made another day of motorcade in Rio this Saturday, the 18th. They circulated in the south zone of the capital of Rio de Janeiro armed with Brazilian flags and with the support of a sound car.

The demonstration prohibited the traffic at Aterro do Flamengo, at the height of the Monument to Pracinhas, in the Center. It also caused slowness on the shore, in neighborhoods like Ipanema and Leblon. Military police and city guards accompanied the protest.

A demonstrator displays the Brazilian flag at the end of a motorcade held in favor of ending social isolation and isolation, a measure adopted to combat the coronavirus, on Avenida Niemeyer, in the São Conrrado neighborhood, on the south side of the city this Saturday (18).

The protesters called for an end to the social distance measures, defended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the governor of Rio, Wilson Witzel, who extended the social isolation measures in the state due to the coronavirus until April 30.

At the end of March, at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Rio de Janeiro, the Rio de Janeiro court even banned the holding of another motorcade that would call for the end of quarantine in the country. A fine of R $ 50,000 was imposed on the organizers of the act.

