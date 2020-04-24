The historian Aquiles Brayner – specialist in library management and digital curatorship – fell on Thursday, the 23rd, from a position related to his area of ​​activity in the Special Secretariat for Culture after becoming the target of supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (without party). Based on posts made by Brayner on social media, he was branded a “traitor” to the government.

An ordinance from this farm published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette of the Union made the appointment of the historian as director of the Department of Book, Literature and Libraries, an organ that integrates the Secretariat of Culture, of the Ministry of Citizenship. Before being appointed to take over the department, he worked for a year on the Historical Documentation Directorate of the Presidency of the Republic itself.

The specialist has spent more than three years at the National Library Foundation and 14 years at the British Library, the United Kingdom’s national library, which owns the largest collection in the world, with 170 million items – most of which is digitized.

“One traitor a day, @jairbolsonaro? PQP!” Wrote Allan dos Santos, one of the main bloggers aligned with Bolsonarism and who usually promotes virtual lynching on Twitter. He tagged three of the president’s sons: senator Flávio Bolsonaro, councilor Carlos Bolsonaro and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro.

In the post, Santos included prints of publications made by Brayner on the networks in 2018, in which he showed sympathy to the then presidential candidates Fernando Haddad, from PT, and Guilherme Boulos, who competed for PSOL.

The historian deleted his Twitter account. The profile was mostly used by Brayner to talk about topics related to the preservation of Brazilian web content and projects and politics to archive the digital memory of pages that go off the air.

