Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro make a new demonstration this Sunday morning (31) at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília. Amid the tightening of relations between the government and the Federal Supreme Court (STF), protesters carry banners saying “down with the STF dictatorship”.

Last Wednesday (27), the Federal Police carried out a series of search and seizure warrants against Bolsonaristas for spreading “fake news”. The order was given by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, within the scope of the investigation that investigates threats, offenses and false news shot against members of the Court and their families.

One of those investigated, state deputy Douglas Garcia (PSL-SP), participates in the act in the federal capital. He and a group of supporters, wearing a “conservative movement” T-shirt, chanted a shout of order against the STF. “Supreme is the people,” they shouted.

Protesters arrive at the Esplanade on foot and by car. There are people gathered in the grid that is in front of the Planalto Palace, contrary to the guidelines of health authorities to maintain social distance as a measure to contain the advancement of the new coronavirus.

People are being searched by security guards. President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to attend, as was the case in other demonstrations.

In front of the STF, protesters hold banners with the words “STF, respect our Constitution” and “censorship and tyranny in Brazil, no”.

The protest in favor of the president comes after the latest Datafolha poll indicates a worsening of Bolsonaro’s assessment amid the advance of the new coronavirus pandemic. A survey carried out on May 25 and 26 shows that, of the 2,069 respondents, 50% consider President Jair Bolsonaro’s assessment of coping with covid-19 “bad” or “very bad”

Last night, in the same place, the Bolsonar group “300 for Brazil”, led by activist Sara Winter, made a protest with calls for order against the STF. About 40 people participated and held torches and some wore masks of characters from horror films.

