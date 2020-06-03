President Jair Bolsonaro returned to show concern, this Wednesday, 3, with the economic impacts of the pandemic of the new coronavirus in the country and said that “it seems that he has no idea when this will end there”. “The poor are becoming miserable and the middle class is poor.” He said, however, that he “cannot solve everything” and indicated that supporters should charge mayors and governors.

On leaving the Palácio da Alvorada in the morning, the president was annoyed to hear, from a supporter, that his mother died of covid-19, on May 16.

Given the information, Bolsonaro asked the man to say what he wanted “as soon as possible”. He showed no sympathy for this or the more than 30,000 deaths resulting from the coronavirus.

The man said he might have a solution for the new coronavirus and complained about the fact that, feeling short of breath, his mother went to a hospital to do the covid-19 test even though she had characteristics of the risk group. “They forgot that she had a lung problem, they forgot everything,” said the supporter.

Bolsonaro, then, said that now “any business is covid”. “This is generally happening, so any business is covid,” replied the president. “But if they don’t take it to the emergency, it will solve everything, if the protocol changes …”, continued the man, who was interrupted.

Then the president recommended that supporters also cover mayors and governors. “For the love of God, there is a governor, there is a mayor, you put these guys in too, hey,” he said.

Bolsonaro also stated that “it can’t solve everything” and went back to defending the use of hydroxychloroquine to fight coronavirus, whose effectiveness has not been proven. For him, the use of the drug, which can have cardiac side effects, has been politicized.

See too:

Trump demands arrest of protesters; rival countries accuse the USA of ‘hypocrisy’

.