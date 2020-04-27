BRASILIA – President Jair Bolsonaro gave a cuddle this Monday, 27, to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, saying that it is his “Posto Ipiranga” who decides on the economic policy, but demanded that the minister negotiate with his colleagues economic recovery plan to start in 2020.

“I ended another meeting here dealing with economics. And the man who decides the economy in Brazil is one: his name is Paulo Guedes. He gives us the north, gives us recommendations and what we really should follow,” said Bolsonaro, in the morning, in front of the Alvorada Palace.

The understanding of Planalto auxiliaries is that any sign of weakening of the Minister of Economy may increase instability in the government. Bolsonaro is the target of 31 impeachment requests in the Chamber of Deputies and a request for an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office for the Supreme Federal Court (STF) to investigate the charges of former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro.

The declaration comes a week after the chief minister of the Civil House, Walter Braga Netto, announced a program of economic and social recovery, Pro-Brasil, without the participation of Guedes’s team. The initiative sparked rumors that Guedes could leave the government because the plan calls for increased public spending on infrastructure, going against what the minister’s liberal booklet defends.

Despite strengthening Guedes’s autonomy, in a meeting in Alvorada with the participation of ministers Tarcísio de Freitas (Infrastructure) and Tereza Cristina (Agriculture), and the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, Bolsonaro demanded from the Minister of Economy investment for the post-covid-19. The government understands that, at this moment, it is necessary to have a reconciliation between what defends the economic team and the political agenda.

As the State showed, Campos Neto was selected by Guedes to warn that the spending of public resources provided for in the development plan had already had an effect on the increase in future interest rates. “Fiscal discipline is what will keep us going and make the country live with low interest rates and controlled inflation”, reinforced Campos Neto yesterday. “We want to reaffirm to everyone who believes in the economic policy it follows, it is the same,” said Guedes.

Another reason for disagreement with the Minister of Economy is the approach of the government with party leaders of the so-called Centrão. In exchange for support, the Executive has promised positions to the captions.

To interlocutors, Guedes expressed disagreement with the possibility of the command of Banco do Nordeste being handed over to the leader of Progressives, deputy Arthur Lira (AL). In reserved conversations, the minister says that he has become an obstacle for Centrão leaders who want to increase spending in order to benefit electorally in their regions, while he has a duty to keep the Budget under control.

For Guedes, both in the Pro-Brazil program and in bringing the government closer to Centrão, the minister responsible for Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, is responsible. The head of the economy has exempted military ministers from guilt in this process.

In an attempt to get support from other colleagues at the Esplanada, Guedes participated in a lunch last Friday, 24, with ministers Onyx Lorenzoni (Citizenship), Tereza Cristina (Agriculture), Ernesto Araújo (Foreign Affairs), Abraham Weintraub ( Education) and Tarcísio de Freitas (Infrastructure).

On that same day, the son of President and Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) used social media to say Guedes would remain in government. “For the avoidance of doubt: PG continues to have our full support,” he wrote. The ideological group that integrates the government and has great influence on social networks also reinforced the defense of Guedes’ economic agenda.

