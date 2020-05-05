MADRID, May 5 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro insisted on Tuesday that he has no intention of interfering in the activities of the Federal Police after the latest appointments, in a tense statement to the media in which he has ordered journalists to be silent.

Bolsonaro is in the crosshairs due to the change in the leadership of the Police, which even led to the resignation of the former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro. After a failed first appointment, the president on Tuesday appointed Rolando Alexandre de Souza as nine in the security corps.

The president has denied that he wants to interfere in police activity, after one of the first changes ordered by the new chief has been to change the current person in charge in Rio de Janeiro, Carlos Henrique Oliveira, one of the demands made in recent years. months for the president.

In response to questions from journalists about this change, Bolsonaro has charged the “lying” press, including ordering “silence the mouth” of journalists who tried on several occasions to ask him questions on this issue. The president has affirmed that the police command of Rio de Janeiro will join the central offices as a director “by invitation” of the new chief, and not of him.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office has requested authorization from the Supreme Court to interview members of Bolsonaro’s team to clarify the accusations of the former Minister of Justice regarding the alleged interference with the Police. In addition, he has requested the recording of the government meeting in which the president allegedly pressures Moro to intercede in police investigations, reports Bloomberg.

On the other hand, Brazil’s attorney general, Augusto Aras, has also requested an investigation into the attacks that several journalists have suffered by followers of the president on Sunday in an act held in Brasilia against Congress and the Supreme Court.

Bolsonaro has quietly referred to this and other recent controversial episodes to deny that there had been violence and to accuse the media of “oversizing” the situation. “They only have one interest, kick us out of here,” he added.