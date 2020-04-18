In essence, the Legislative Branch is the home of the people. For this reason, governments and parliamentarians always negotiate with a view to finding a point of convergence, and that is the reason why governments value the relationship with the Legislative and always choose their best framework from the political support base to negotiate their interests.

However, since taking office, Jair Bolsonaro has not shown much appreciation for political relations with Congress. In spite of the tradition of coalition presidentialism, he chose to form a base with interest groups, featuring as protagonists people with little political experience and, many of them, with low interlocution with leaders in Congress.

Congress cannot be blamed for the lack of governance, since the few projects approved in this administration, such as the pension reform, are due to the personal actions of Rodrigo Maia and other leaders who took over the gap left by the government.

The president’s most recent fight against Maia is yet another step in this process. A few moments after taking the “imaginary enemy” Mandetta out of the way, Bolsonaro is already mobilizing his artillery against the mayor. In the process, we lost everyone. A health minister was ruled out in the middle of a pandemic. We have lost the ability to negotiate politically, which is essential to the civilizing process. We have lost the ability to build consensus and reduce disagreements, which are fundamental elements of a democracy. We lost as a country. We lose as a society.

* FGV-SP PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION TEACHERS

