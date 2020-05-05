BRASILIA – President Jair Bolsonaro countered this Tuesday, 5th, the accusations of former Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro that he tried to interfere in the Federal Police, what he called “outright lie”. In an interview in front of the Palácio da Alvorada, the president exhibited an exchange of messages with a former assistant two days before the resignation in which Moro treated a news story about an investigation involving Bolsonarist deputies as “gossip”. To journalists, Bolsonaro also accused the former minister of leaking government information to the press.

“I gave things to Globo for a long time. He is a man who had pieces of partial reports, of things that I passed on to him. Give them to Globo? This is a federal crime, perhaps under the National Security Law,” he said. the president, without specifying what he was referring to.

Moro left the government in the last 24 after Bolsonaro dismissed the director general of the Federal Police, Maurício Valeixo. According to the ex-minister, the president’s intention was to have someone he trusted in the position who could provide him with intelligence information. On Monday, Rolando Souza took charge of the corporation.

“At no time did I ask for an investigation report. That is an outright lie on his part. An outright lie. I’m even ashamed to say that here. Even he says that I asked at a ministerial meeting. At a ministerial meeting, were we going to ask for something illegal?” , said the president.

Asked about the testimony that the former minister gave to the PF in which he alleges the charges of attempted interference, Bolsonaro said he had not seen it yet and would call his lawyer.

The WhatsApp conversation shown by the president to journalists shows a continuation of the messages that the former minister himself had already released as proof that Bolsonaro was charging Valeixo for the exchange.

In the part released on the day of Moro’s resignation, Bolsonaro sends a link to a news item on the website O Antagonista about an investigation involving Bolsonar deputies. Then he writes: “One more reason for the exchange. Then, Moro explains to the president that the steps were determined by the Minister of the Supreme Federal Court Alexandre de Moraes, in the fake news inquiry.

In the conversation shown by Bolsonaro, hours after the first exchange of messages, Moro also comments that the news is “gossip”. “This is gossip. There is a DPF (Federal Police delegate) acting by request in the fake news inquiry, which was requested by Min Alexandre (Minister Alexandre de Mores, of the STF)”, says the first message. “There is no way to deny service to the requisition,” Moro adds, according to the message displayed on Bolsonaro’s cell phone.

According to the president, the message represents that the then minister had privileged information about the case. “Moro says this is gossip because he has privileged information. He says that this investigation that exists in the Supreme Court does not have the name of a federal deputy,” said Bolsonaro.

Like what happened when he spoke to journalists in the morning, the president refused to answer questions from journalists. He, however, apologized for telling reporters to “shut up.”

