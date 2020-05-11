BRASÍLIA – President Jair Bolsonaro signaled yesterday that he will veto a device that opens the possibility of readjustment for public servants, foreseen in the law to help states and municipalities. “Tomorrow we sanction the project, with vetoes. The part is solved … it has everything to work out, despite the closings out there,” said the president to supporters, in front of the Palácio da Alvorada.

Bolsonaro, however, did not make it clear whether he was talking about the aid project for states and municipalities. Asked by journalists, he replied: “‘Sanction’ was Dalila’s husband”, in reference to Samson, a biblical figure.

As the Estadão / Broadcast, the project was approved in the Senate with the endorsement of the president himself to benefit civil servants, mainly in the security area. The decision ran over the guidance of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, who asked for the freezing of wages until December 2021 as a counterpart to the aid of R $ 125 billion to States and municipalities.

After the vote, Bolsonaro changed his stance and made public promises, alongside Guedes, to veto the list of categories that would be left out of the wage freeze. To fulfill the promise, the president will have to reject the increase for all categories, as the flexibilities are all contained in a single paragraph of article 8 of the bill.

In the project, health workers (such as doctors and nurses), military policemen, firefighters, municipal guards, federal policemen, federal highway policemen, urban cleaning workers, social workers, socio-educational agents, technicians and criminal experts were spared from freezing , teachers from the federal, state and municipal public schools, as well as members of the Armed Forces.

As the Estadão / Broadcast, as approved, the text releases the readjustment for 7 out of 10 public servants in states and municipalities. Among federal civil servants, armored careers represent 60% of the total payroll.

