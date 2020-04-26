President Jair Bolsonaro should make Minister Jorge Oliveira, of the General Secretariat of the Presidency official, as the new Minister of Justice. Close to the family, Oliveira did not want to accept the position, but Bolsonaro told him it was a “mission”, according to sources at the Planalto Palace.

President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro during a meeting with Jorge Antônio de Oliveira Francisco

With the confirmation of Oliveira as a substitute for Sérgio Moro, the current secretary of Strategic Affairs (SAE), admiral Flávio Rocha, is the most highly rated to assume as chief minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency.

Bolsonaro is also expected to confirm the command of the Federal Police with delegate Alexandre Ramagem, current director general of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin).

Planalto members, however, warn that, despite the president having made the decision, even the publication of the Official Gazette (DOU) may still change. That’s because, on Friday night, the 24th, Oliveira and Ramage’s nominations were considered certain, but Bolsonaro was advised to rethink the closeness of both with the family.

The president was warned that naming them at this time could further enhance Moro’s accusations, who upon resigning said that Bolsonaro wanted to make political interference with the Federal Police and have access to intelligence reports.

The head of the General Secretariat himself is one of those who warned of the risk of his appointment being seen as proof that Moro’s accusations were correct. Oliveira also accumulates the command of the Subchefia of Legal Affairs (SAJ), a body that provides legal advice for acts of the president. The post requires a person trusted by Bolsonaro. There is still no definition on the future of SAJ.

Throughout Saturday, aides to the president tried to convince the president to accept the former president of the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4), the judge Carlos Thompson Flores, as the new Minister of Justice. The magistrate acted in the trial that sentenced former President Lula in the case of the site in Atibaia (SP).

However, Bolsonaro resisted, claiming he had no previous contact with Thompson Flores. According to interlocutors, the president also wanted to avoid wear and tear like what happened with Moro. Another consideration made behind the scenes is that the judge is close to the former judge of Lava Jato.

Another name that was quoted to take over the Ministry of Justice was the attorney general of the Union, André Luiz Mendonça, and the former president of the São Paulo Court of Justice Ivan Sartori.

Federal Police Chief Alexandre Ramagem Rodrigues took command of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) last year

Trustworthy men



Raised to the post of minister in June 2019, Jorge Oliveira has a family relationship with the Bolsonaro clan, where he is called Jorginho. Son of Army captain Jorge Francisco, killed in 2018, who was Bolsonaro’s chief of staff for 20 years, Oliveira is a lawyer, a major in the Military Police. He was chief of staff of deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) and also the best man of the parliamentarian’s wedding.

Oliveira started the government in charge of the Subchefia de Juridical Affairs (SAJ), but, still in the transition, he showed his influence. He helped Bolsonaro in choosing ministers, such as the attorney general of the Union, André Luiz Mendonça.

Upon arriving at the General Secretariat, he became one of the most influential government ministers. Considered discreet by friends and “astute” by his critics, Oliveira also started to be quoted to be nominated for a vacancy in the Supreme Federal Court (STF).

Alexandre Ramagem, a delegate of the Federal Police, joined the list of trusted assistants at Planalto with the support of councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ). The president’s son is assigned the nomination of Ramage to Abin in July last year.

The rapprochement between Carlos and Ramagem, a PF delegate since 2005, took place during the electoral campaign in 2018. At the time, the police took over the coordination of Bolsonaro’s security after the stab suffered by the then candidate in Juiz de Fora (MG). As head of Abin, Ramagra started to frequent the presidential office.

When announcing his departure from the government, Moro reported that Bolsonaro showed concern about the progress of inquiries being processed at the Supreme Court (STF), such as the one that investigates threats, offenses and fake news fired against members of the Court and their families.

Last Tuesday, Minister Alexandre de Moraes opened another investigation to ascertain “facts in criminal thesis” involving the organization of anti-democratic acts, after Bolsonaro participated in a protest in Brasilia convened on social networks with messages against the STF and Congress and in favor military intervention.

Another apprehension of the president is the investigation about Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) who deals with a “cracked” scheme in his old cabinet in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro. The case was revealed by the State.

