President Jair Bolsonaro shared on Sunday night, on his Twitter account, a live broadcast in which former deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB), famous for denouncing the scheme of the monthly allowance and whose mandate was revoked in 2005, says that the performance of the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), can generate Bolsonaro’s impeachment.

“Maia empties the president’s agenda and builds his own, taking the legal, constitutional and political powers conferred on Bolsonaro, starting to exercise the Presidency of the Republic, a position for which he was not elected. The weakening (of Bolsonaro) can generate the impeachment, “said the former deputy, who today chairs the PTB, a party that once hosted Bolsonaro.

For Jefferson, Maia acts against Bolsonaro by allowing measures that would be important for the government to expire, in partnership with the opposition. Also in the opinion of the former deputy, the president of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), is led by Maia, “who no longer obeys the interests of the government and puts (on the agenda) the interests he believes to be of the national moment “.

Still in Jefferson’s view, Maia also works in partnership with the governors of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), and of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel (PSC), and wants to govern through a “white parliamentarianism”, in a government shared by Câmara, Senado and Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF), “robbing 60 million Brazilians of the opportunity to have a government chosen ideologically with clear programs”.

Jefferson also states that Bolsonaro could not be impeached for corruption cases. “Bolsonaro is morally unassailable, and impeachment is not due to corruption, but in another way,” he said. The title of the broadcast of which Jefferson is part, shared by Bolsonaro, states that the former deputy reveals “details of the plot of the impending coup”. The broadcast was conducted by journalist Eustáquio Oswaldo.

