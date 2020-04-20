After participating in an act that called for the closure of Congress It’s from Federal Court of Justice, the president Jair Bolsonaro used the internet to continue the attacks on the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), on the night of this Sunday, the 19th. He made a live broadcast, in which he appears watching an interview by ex-deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB) to right-wing bloggers. In the interview, Jefferson, who denounced the Mensalão scheme and was sentenced to seven years in prison for corruption and money laundering, says Maia made a deal with the left to approve the president’s impeachment.

Since the coronavirus crisis broke out, at least three requests for impeachment against Bolsonaro have been submitted to the Chamber of Deputies. As president of the House, it is up to Maia to accept or deny the procedures. For the time being, he has given no sign that he intends to proceed with the proceedings. On March 17, the congressman said, in an interview with Valor, that Congress should not with a procedure that can increase the crisis, such as an impeachment process.

President Jair Bolsonaro broadcast live on social media while watching the interview of former deputy Roberto Jefferson to right-wing groups

Photo: Playback / Youtube / Estadão Content

On Thursday, 16, the president attacked Maia, saying in an interview with CNN that he thinks the parliamentarian’s intention is to remove him from the presidency. In reaction to criticism, Maia said that he would not enter into a public dispute with Bolsonaro: “The president will not have attacks (on my part). He throws stones and Parliament will throw flowers,” he added.

According to Jefferson, who presides over the PTB, Maia’s “coup” has two parts. The first is to carry out the impeachment, which would occur after the president’s loss of governability. The second part would be to change the legislation to allow Maia to re-elect himself as mayor. Maia’s term ends on January 31, 2021, and he can no longer be re-elected. “He exchanges impeachment for reelection with the left. He gives the left the admissibility of the impeachment request and then they vote for Maia’s re-election as mayor,” said Jefferson, in an interview shared by Bolsonaro.

According to Jefferson, Bolsonaro refused to make a “take it, give it” government and that is why there would be a “crisis of abstinence” due to corruption. The former congressman has fallen in favor with Bolsonaro’s allies. A publication by Jeffferson was shared by one of the president’s sons, councilman of Rio Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans), on Sunday.

In the interview, carried out by the Bolsonarist group República de Curitiba, Jefferson also talks about the interview given by former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso to state published this Sunday, in which the toucan states that Brazil today lives a white parliamentarism and that there is a government shared between STF and Congress. The República de Curitiba group was one of those behind the call for the March 15 act that also called for the closure of the Supreme Court and Congress, as the demonstrations on Sunday did.

Jefferson became known nationally after denouncing the vote-buying scheme in the National Congress in the first term of ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, baptized by Jefferson himself as “monthly allowance”.

In 2012, Jefferson was sentenced to 7 years in prison for passive corruption and money laundering. His sentence was pardoned in March this year by the Supreme Court based on the presidential Christmas pardon decree.

Still on Sunday night, Bolsonaro shared an excerpt from Maia’s interview with CNN, in which the congressman responded to the attacks suffered on the 16th, followed by a funk clip that says: “He’s a liar”.

