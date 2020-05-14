President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that the Chief Minister of the Government Secretariat, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, “made a mistake” when confirming in testimony, the previous day, that there was mention to the Federal Police at the ministerial meeting on April 22 . Bolsonaro’s version, denying having cited the PF at the meeting, also contradicts statements by the minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), Augusto Heleno, who reported that there was a citation to the PF when the president demanded intelligence reports.

The video with the content of the meeting is part of the investigation that investigates the accusations of former Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro that Bolsonaro tried to interfere with the Federal Police. Ministers Ramos, Heleno and Walter Braga Netto, head of the Casa Civil, were heard in that inquiry, on Tuesday afternoon.

Ramos made two rectifications at the end of the deposition, which was given at the Planalto Palace and lasted five hours.

Asked about the meeting on the 22nd, the general said that Bolsonaro “nominated the organs of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency), Armed Forces, Federal Police and State Military Police”. The appointment came shortly after he said he heard the president complain that he needed “to have more intelligence data for decision making.”

Even so, Ramos noted that Bolsonaro did not mention the possibility of changing the command of the PF and the superintendence of Rio. When re-reading the testimony, however, he stepped back and said he did not remember if the president had mentioned that if he could not replace the director general of the PF or the superintendent, would change the minister himself.

“Ramos was wrong. But, as it is a meeting, I have the video. Ramos, if he said that, was wrong,” contested Bolsonaro, repeating not having mentioned the term “Federal Police” at the meeting. To the newspaper The State of S. Paulo, Ramos said Bolsonaro was “misled” by the journalists’ question, when he pointed out a mistake in his testimony.

The minister claimed that, when speaking that he could interfere in all portfolios, Bolsonaro cited the change in the head of personal security. “He used as an example: ‘There in Rio de Janeiro my personal security, which belongs to the Institutional Security Office, if I wanted to change the chief I would change. If I did not resolve, I would change the minister’. And the minister is General Heleno “said Ramos.

In his statement to the PF, however, General Augusto Heleno also said that Bolsonaro complained of “a lack of intelligence information that was passed on to him to support his decisions, making specific citations to his personal security” and mentioning Abin, the Federal Police and the Ministry of Defense.

In a message published yesterday on Twitter, Heleno argued that making the entire content of the video of the meeting public, with confidential and even secret matters, to “serve political interests”, is an “impatriotic act, almost an attack on national security”.

The Minister of the Supreme Federal Court Celso de Mello gave 48 hours, counted since yesterday, for Moro, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, and the Attorney General of the Union (AGU) to speak about the lifting of secrecy – total or partial – of the recording. Moro wants the entire meeting to go public. The tendency is that Aras advocates the disclosure of only excerpts related to the investigation.

Bolsonaro argued that, during the meeting, he only charged about his “personal security” in Rio. “The Federal Police do not do my personal security. The GSI does. The minister is Heleno,” said Bolsonaro, saying he did not have the name of Moro or the PF was not mentioned at that meeting.

‘Family’

According to reports from people who watched the video, the president associated the change in the direction of the PF superintendence in Rio with the need to protect his family. At the meeting, the PF superintendency is called by Bolsonaro “Rio security”. “There is no word Federal Police in the entire video. There is no word superintendence. There is no word investigation about children. I talk about the safety of my family and friends. Or do you think there is no interest in doing a bad thing with my son? “the president asked reporters.

In Rio, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) is the target of an investigation by the Public Ministry that investigates suspicions of the practice of “cracking” in his office during the period when he was a state deputy. The government is also concerned about STF inquiries that investigate the participation of Bolsonarist allies in acts in defense of the dictatorship and in the dissemination of fake news.

After the new crisis, Bolsonaro said he will no longer hold meetings of the Government Council with all ministers. “I decided: we will no longer have a meeting of ministers. I will have, once a month, a meeting of ministers in the morning, (raising the) national flag, a coffee and release. The rest will deal with each minister individually. To avoid this kind of problem “, he declared. “It will not be (meeting) the Council. It will be a breakfast, from 8 am to 9 am.” The idea, according to him, is to have a fraternization. “Chatting, looking at each other’s faces, exchanging an idea, okay?” The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

