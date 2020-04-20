One day after speaking at an act in Brasilia that called for military intervention in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro denied that the demonstration had an undemocratic bias and rebuked a supporter who called for the closure of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), at the same time that he said expect this to be the last week of isolation measures to contain the coronavirus.

President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to journalists outside the Palácio da Alvorada 04/20/2020 REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

Photo: .

Despite making a defense of democracy, the president attacked the press again, stating that he would not answer questions from Folha de S. Paulo and that the reporter for the newspaper O Globo should not even be there.

On his way out of the Palácio da Alvorada, Bolsonaro was again applauded by supporters for attacking the press and said he hoped this would be the last week of quarantine to contain the coronavirus advance.

Despite protesters who were in the act at which he spoke the previous day carry banners asking for military intervention, the closure of the Supreme and National Congress and a new Institutional Act number 5, issued in the military dictatorship and which marked the hardening of the regime, Bolsonaro said that the protest claims were people on the street and back to work.

Bolsonaro again criticized the social distancing measures adopted by governors and mayors, such as the closure of non-essential trade, a tool recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) to contain the spread of Covid-19, a respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus that has already killed 2,462 people in Brazil, with 38,654 confirmed cases.

“I hope this is the last week of this quarantine, this way of fighting the virus at home,” said the president.

In a conversation with supporters before speaking to journalists, Bolsonaro said he regretted the deaths, but went back to saying that they are part of life and minimizing the disease.

“There was an increase in the consequences of the virus. They took dread, hysteria and it is not true, you see that it is not true,” he said. “We are sorry for the deaths, we are sorry, but it is life. There are people who are going to die.”

The president even rebuked a supporter who shouted for the closure of the Supreme and, at another time, said that it is the Constitution.

“Leave this conversation there, excuse me there. There is no closing here, excuse me there. Here is democracy. Here is respect for the Brazilian Constitution, and here is my house and your house, so please, please do not say it here. Supreme open, transparent! Congress open, transparent! We the people are in government, “he said in response to the supporter.

At the same time, Bolsonaro again attacked the press and journalists present at the exit of Alvorada.

“I am the one who is going to speak. Anyone who does not want to hear is dismissed,” said the president when he reached the place where journalists were waiting for him, announcing that he would not answer questions.

“You are from Folha, I do not want to respond to Folha,” he told a reporter, who said he was not from Folha de S. Paulo and, asked more than once which vehicle he was from, said of O Globo.

“I don’t want to chat with Globo either. Globo shouldn’t even be here,” he replied.

See too:

Bolsonaro visits campaign hospital work in Goiás city next to Caiado and Mandetta

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

