BRASILIA – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday, 12, that the video of the ministerial meeting of April 22 does not contain the words “Federal Police”, “investigation” or “superintendency”. The meeting was the last one in which former Justice Minister Sérgio Moro participated and is part of the investigation by the Supreme Federal Court that investigates whether Bolsonaro interfered politically in the Federal Police, as Moro accused.

“You will be surprised when this video appears,” said the president, on the ramp of the Planalto Palace. “They continue to misinform the media. This informant, this hijacker is doing a disservice. There is no word on the video ‘Federal Police’ or ‘superintendence’, he insisted. Bolsonaro also guaranteed that the word ‘investigation’ was also not mentioned at the meeting, contrary to what Moro said in a statement to the PF.

“My concern was always after the stab, in a very focused way for the safety of me and my family,” he said, when asked if he cited the protection of his family when addressing the change in command of the Federal Police, during the meeting with ministers. “The Federal Police never investigated anyone in my family,” he argued. “GSI is responsible for the safety of my family,” he added, referring to the Institutional Security Office.

The president also stated that he handed over the recording to avoid comments that he would have disappeared from the video because it would be compromising. “I delivered it for two reasons. First, because I believe in the truth. The truth is there,” he said, without citing the second reason. “The video is mine. The video is not official, but it is mine”. Bolsonaro also noted that the recording is “under secrecy”, but that it can be withdrawn at any time.

See too:

Coronavirus through the air: the spread of covid-19 across the Middle East

.