President Jair Bolsonaro said this Sunday, to a crowded crowd, that the “time of the rascal” and what he used to call “old politics” is over.

Dressed in green and yellow, carrying Brazilian flags and banners – one of them said “Fora Maia”, in reference to the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), against whom Bolsonaro opened fire directly last week -, the people applauded the president in the Urban Military Sector of the country’s capital while he, from the back of a truck, came to interrupt his speech at a few moments to cough.

“We don’t want to negotiate anything. We want action for Brazil. What was old was left behind, we have a new Brazil ahead of us,” he told the crowd, who also brought banners in defense of military intervention.

“Everyone, without exception in Brazil, has to be patriotic and believe and do their part so that we can put Brazil in the place of prominence it deserves”, he continued, applauded by the protesters, who occasionally shouted phrases against Congress, the Federal Supreme Court (STF), and also in favor of AI-5, the institutional act issued during the dictatorship and which marked the hardening of the regime.

In the open attacks against Maia during the week, Bolsonaro went so far as to say that the mayor does not act as a patriot and suggested that his performance should aim to remove him from the Presidency of the Republic.

“The rascal season is over,” Bolsonaro said on Sunday. “Everyone in Brazil has to understand that they are submissive to the will of the Brazilian people. I am sure that we will all swear one day to give our lives for our country. We will do whatever is possible to change Brazil’s destiny.”

The president followed the speech, much applauded, and says he will do “what is possible” to change the country’s destiny, ensuring that the population can count on him to do “whatever is necessary” to maintain democracy and “our freedom” “.

“Enough (coughing again) of the old politics,” said Bolsonaro.

The president carried out two tests to see if he had been infected with the new coronavirus, after several members of his presidential entourage during a trip to the United States testified positive for the disease.

According to the president himself, the two tests performed were negative for Covid-19. He refused to release the test report.

