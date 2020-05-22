President Jair Bolsonaro once again spoke out in favor of the return of football in Brazil. This Thursday, in a live held on his page on a social network, Bolsonaro confirmed a conversation with the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Crivella, authorizing him to return with the Carioca Championship. The meeting took place at the Planalto Palace, in Brasília. For Bolsonaro, the decision is in the hands of Crivella.

Jair Bolsonaro spoke to Marcelo Crivella this Thursday (Photo: Disclosure / Instagram)

Photo: Lance!

According to Bolsonaro, General Eduardo Pazuello, who currently commands the Ministry of Health’s interim portfolio, agreed with the return to sports, considering that there is no public in the stadiums.

– At first, there were many players who were against it. Now he has another understanding of the players, obviously without a crowd. It is in the hands of Mayor Marcelo Crivella that. As far as the Ministry of Health is concerned, the Ministry is also in favor of giving an opinion in this regard. So that we can watch a football on Saturday, Sunday. Players want. What matters is this: the players want to play again. And after all, you don’t know when this pandemic is going to happen and everyone asks for it. Sport is life, it is health. I hope Marcelo Crivella decides to authorize the return of the Carioca Championship. I hope the same happens in the other states – he said.

There is a possibility for the Ministry of Health to issue a statement on the topic in the coming days. The return of football in Rio de Janeiro has been articulated in recent weeks. On Tuesday, the presidents of Flamengo and Vasco, Rodolfo Landim and Alexandre Campello, respectively, also met with Jair Bolsonaro in Brasília.

At the beginning of the month, 14 of the 16 clubs in the first division of the Carioca Championship signed a document asking for the return of activities. In the clarification note published by the Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro (FERJ), the clubs stressed that they have hygienic conditions to guarantee the service to athletes and employees. Only Fluminense and Botafogo did not sign the document.

The updated figures for COVID-19 point to more than 32 thousand cases and 3,412 deaths in Rio de Janeiro. According to the Ministry of Health, there are 310,000 confirmed cases and 20,047 deaths across the country.

See too:

The medallions that could strengthen Brazilian clubs