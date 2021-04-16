Bolsonaro says that “only God” can remove him from the presidency of Brazil

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, affirmed this Thursday that “only God” can remove him from the “presidential chair”, alluding to the possibility of a impeachment trial at a time when the political temperature rises in the country.

“Only God takes me out of the presidential chair and takes me out, obviously, taking my life. Apart from that, what we are seeing happen in Brazil is not going to materialize. Not at all, “said the president during his traditional live broadcast on social networks.

Bolsonaro made the statements after hearing the information that Judge Cármen Lúcia, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), established a period of 5 days for the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, to explain why he has not analyzed the fences from 100 impeachment petitions filed so far against the president.

In recent days, the far-right leader has raised his tone after the Senate, by decision of the Supreme Court, agreed to install a commission to investigate the omissions that the Government may have incurred in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which is going through its worst phase in the country, with more than 365,000 deaths from the disease.

This Thursday, he again affirmed that “The population is the one who dictates the directions of their nation”, although he assured that the “Federal Government will act within the four lines of the Constitution restoring order in Brazil.”

Criticism of Lula

Bolsonaro also commented on the decision of this Thursday of the Supreme Court to annul the prison sentences against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, his main political opponent, and compared numbers of his Government with that of the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) , who fully recovers all his political rights and He will be able to run for the Presidency in 2022.

“If Lula returns, by direct vote, by auditable vote, all good. But think about how the future of Brazil will be with the type of people that he is going to bring into the Presidency “, express.

And he added: “If Lula is elected, in March 2023, three months later, he will elect two more magistrates for the Supreme Federal court. I think the conclusion fits all of you. “