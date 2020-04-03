BRASILIA, Apr 3 (.) – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that Brazilian society will not be able to endure two or three months of closings to combat the coronavirus, while criticizing the social distancing measures implemented by states and municipalities in the whole country.

“They already know my position. It will cause massive unemployment,” he told supporters outside the presidential palace in Brasilia.

(Report by Lisandra Paraguassu; written by Ana Mano; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)