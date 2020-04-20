BRASÍLIA – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday, 20, that the new Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, wants to evaluate the numbers of the new coronavirus in the country before deciding on guidelines for easing isolation measures. Disagreements over indications of social distancing and closing trade were one of the president’s disagreements with the former minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who was fired last week.

Bolsonaro and Teich met this Monday at the Planalto Palace for a “quick” meeting, according to the official. “He is arranging names to compose the ministry. He is a very balanced person. He wants to find out about the numbers so that he can really use concrete numbers to draw a guideline which way he is going,” he said on arriving at the Palácio da Alvorada.

The president pointed out that Teich is also an economist and, therefore, was a good name to be in the leadership of the portfolio. In addition, he stated that he has only an indication of the composition of the technical staff that the new Health holder should organize. “He is going to do his ministry. But like all ministers, I have veto power,” he said.

He also pointed out that the new minister is a researcher and that “he does not bet 100% chips anywhere”, when referring to the use of chloroquine in the treatment of covid-19. “He (Teich) thinks that the drug he has to use now – the drug, not medicine – that can really cure or prevent the person from being intubated, he has no opposition to that,” he said.

Upon arriving at Palácio da Alvorada, when he stopped to speak to journalists, Bolsonaro also said that he “cheers and asks God” that something concrete appear as the solution for the treatment of patients with the new coronavirus.

“It may be that there is something better than hydroxy (chloroquine), but so far it is a possibility, but there is a question,” he said. The recommendations for the use of the drug were widely defended by the president before Mandetta. The previous head of Health asked for caution when prescribing the medicine, which has not yet been scientifically proven effective.

As he has often quoted, Bolsonaro also claimed that 70% of the population will be infected with the new coronavirus. “It’s no use running away (from reality)”. Asked about the number of deaths from the disease recorded on Monday, the president disagreed and said: “I am not an undertaker”.

According to the Ministry of Health, the country recorded 113 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths reaches 2,575, with a lethality rate of 6.3%. The confirmed cases of the disease are 40,581 in total.

Bolsonaro defends relaxation of isolation in the Federal District

Bolsonaro also commented on the flexibility measures adopted by the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (DEM). “It made it quite flexible,” he said. He also mentioned having talked with Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), governor of the Federal District, to analyze the reopening of military and civic-military schools starting on Monday, 27.

On the agenda of the day, Bolsonaro mentioned having met with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. “I also spoke with Paulo Guedes today. Our intention is to help. But how long will it help? Governors have to signal as well,” he declared, but without detailing what state heads need to indicate to the government.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.