President Jair Bolsonaro said that an excerpt from the April 22 ministerial meeting in which he and his ministers discussed international policy should not be released to the public by the Supreme Federal Court. The video is part of the investigation derived from the complaint of the former Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro.

“The Supreme Court should not release the section of the meeting on international politics,” defended Bolsonaro in an interview with blogger Magno Martins, broadcast on social networks and Rede Nordeste de Rádio. He said he feared an international reaction to his and ministers’ statements that may have occurred during the meeting.

In the interview, the president said he regretted that “the end of Moro’s career is like this”, citing the delivery of messages between former Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro and deputy Bolsonarista Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP). According to Bolsonaro, Moro left the press conference in which he announced his departure from the government and soon afterwards passed the messages exchanged with the deputy to “Bonner”, reference to the anchor of the Jornal Nacional, William Bonner.

In the interview, Bolsonaro said that the new director general of the Federal Police, Rolando Alexandre de Souza, “has carte blanche to work” and denied that he has any intention of interfering with the PF, as Moro accused.

Bolsonaro also commented on the interview given by businessman Paulo Marinho, his former ally and deputy to Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), in which Marinho said that the president’s eldest son knew in advance that a PF operation would involve his employees, then state deputy in Rio. The information would have been passed on to the Bolsonaro family by a member of the PF sympathizing with the family’s political project, according to the businessman. “You will have to prove who the delegate was who leaked,” said the president.

Chloroquine and Ministry of Health

Bolsonaro said that the interim Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, will sign this Wednesday, 20, the new protocol of the folder regarding the use of chloroquine to fight the coronavirus. According to Bolsonaro, the protocol will recommend the use of the drug from the first symptoms. He said he is not studying to appoint a new health minister now. “For the time being, leave General Pazuello there. He’s a tremendous manager,” Bolsonaro said. Bolsonaro also said that he maintains close ties with former Health Minister Nelson Teich. “I like him (Teich), I’m almost in love with him,” he said. According to the president, “he (Teich) has been calling Pazuello and giving tips without showing up”.

Military intervention

Bolsonaro also spoke about acts promoted by his supporters. He says he saw “maturation” among his supporters when they failed to ask for the AI-5 to be reissued and said he did not agree with requests for military intervention. “My feeling is that the staff is maturing more and more, (last Sunday) there was no banner that would attempt against democracy,” said the president.

The president also defended the 1964 coup and said he had never heard of “dictatorship with a rotation of dictators”. “We had five elected generals, even Paulo Maluf ran,” he said.

According to Bolsonaro, “most journalists are left-wing and cannot understand the story.” “We never sought social control of the media as there was in the past. He (Lula) tried several times, even now we hear heavyweight people from the PT saying they were wrong not to control the media back there,” said the president.

